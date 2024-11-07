Katie Holmes perfects colour coding in boyfriend shirt and jeans

Katie Holmes has firmly established herself as the queen of colour blocking. Case in point? At the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, she hit the red carpet in a striking Carolina Herrera gown, blending bold punch pink with vibrant lipstick red. A sight to behold.

The actress continues to dominate with her mastery of vivid, complementary hues. On Wednesday, she was spotted out and about in New York City, successfully slotting yet another off-duty outfit into her ever-expanding collection of street style looks.

Coffee in hand and sunglasses at the ready (that’s Hollywood right there), the mother-of-one hit the streets of Soho, trying her hand at casual colour coding away from the red carpet.

© Getty The Broadway star married baby pink with cherry red in her latest off-duty look

Katie sported a pair of mid wash blue wide leg jeans, paired with a baby pink boyfriend shirt that was neatly tucked into her low-rise waistband. A white vest was layered beneath the crisp overshirt, which stood out against the cherry red pop of the actress’ velveteen ballerina flats.

She wore her brunette hair down loose in a semi-straightened style, adding to her ‘I just rolled out of bed’ meets street-chic aesthetic.

© MEGA The actress was seen out and about in NYC

Cool, casual and composed as ever, the former wife of Tom Cruise leaned into the ongoing captivation with ballet flats - particularly those of the velvet persuasion.

The ‘balletcore’ trend has dominated the 2024 trend’s cycle, with It-girls such as Alexa Chung and Jennifer Lawrence investing in a prim pair for days away from set.

One subsection of the humble ballet flat (or pump - depending on whichever term floats your boat) is the Venetian slipper. Championed by brands including Flabelus, Le Monde Beryl and Loro Piana, the dainty silhouette originates from Italy and boasts a rich history.

Traditionally made from recycled materials, they feature soft velvet uppers and durable rubber or leather soles, initially crafted for gondoliers. Today, Venetian slippers blend old-world charm with modern comfort, making them a stylish, sustainable choice for both casual and formal wear - as so brilliantly demonstrated by Ms Holmes and her perfect red pair.