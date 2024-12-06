Jennifer Lopez's glitzy gilded jumper is perfect for Christmas Day

The weather outside might be frightful, but the fashion set is making dressing for the cold weather season anything but scary. The latest to sport an ultra-chic outfit with a festive edge? Hollywood icon, music industry legend and sartorial muse, Jennifer Lopez.

JLo has been providing serious style inspiration this season: designer micro mini skirts, sheer floral knits and blazer and ruffle skirt combos are just a few of the cool-girl combinations she's sported this autumn/winter, taking her flamboyant outfit agenda and making it seasonally appropriate.

The Jenny from the Block singer shared an Instagram video with her 250m followers, promoting her new 'Go to Glow' gift bundle from her eponymous beauty brand, JLo Beauty - one of her many successful business ventures.

In the video, she sported a dazzling yellow-gold ribbed knit featuring a cosy high neck, festive gold sequins and gold threading - perfectly balancing statement dressing with a comfortable edge.

Whether you favour comfort-chic for Christmas Day or maximum glamour, her latest look has gone to the top of style wishlists for December 25 - an easy breezy piece that can be worn multiple ways.

Providing both warmth and seasonal charm, her jumper is utterly versatile, perfect for pairing with jeans and ballet flats, a pair of tiny shorts and sheer tights, or a skirt and knee-high boots.

© @jlo JLo wore a subtly sheer floral jumper for Thanksgiving

On the beauty front, Jennifer wore her honey-toned locks styled in loose waves with a voluminous finish for an effortlessly put-together look that exuded elegance.

Noteworthy knits are her sartorial bread and butter this season. For Thanksgiving, she wore a cream-hued jumper featuring long green stems and red ditsy flower detailing, putting a spin on the controversial floral trend. She paired the translucent piece with a matching-toned bra, subtly incorporating the visible lingerie trend.

JLo has nailed the knitwear dress code for AW24.