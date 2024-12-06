Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez's glitzy gilded jumper is perfect for Christmas Day
Subscribe
Jennifer Lopez's glitzy gilded jumper is perfect for Christmas Day
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Aeon

Jennifer Lopez's glitzy gilded jumper is perfect for Christmas Day

The Hollywood heavyweight is leaning into the festive spirit with her style file...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The weather outside might be frightful, but the fashion set is making dressing for the cold weather season anything but scary.  The latest to sport an ultra-chic outfit with a festive edge? Hollywood icon, music industry legend and sartorial muse, Jennifer Lopez

JLo has been providing serious style inspiration this season: designer micro mini skirts, sheer floral knits and blazer and ruffle skirt combos are just a few of the cool-girl combinations she's sported this autumn/winter, taking her flamboyant outfit agenda and making it seasonally appropriate.

The Jenny from the Block singer shared an Instagram video with her 250m followers, promoting her new 'Go to Glow' gift bundle from her eponymous beauty brand, JLo Beauty - one of her many successful business ventures.

In the video, she sported a dazzling yellow-gold ribbed knit featuring a cosy high neck, festive gold sequins and gold threading - perfectly balancing statement dressing with a comfortable edge. 

View post on Instagram
 

Whether you favour comfort-chic for Christmas Day or maximum glamour, her latest look has gone to the top of style wishlists for December 25 - an easy breezy piece that can be worn multiple ways.

Providing both warmth and seasonal charm, her jumper is utterly versatile, perfect for pairing with jeans and ballet flats, a pair of tiny shorts and sheer tights, or a skirt and knee-high boots. 

JLo wore s subtly sheer floral jumper for Thanksgiving© @jlo
JLo wore a subtly sheer floral jumper for Thanksgiving

On the beauty front, Jennifer wore her honey-toned locks styled in loose waves with a voluminous finish for an effortlessly put-together look that exuded elegance. 

Noteworthy knits are her sartorial bread and butter this season. For Thanksgiving, she wore a cream-hued jumper featuring long green stems and red ditsy flower detailing, putting a spin on the controversial floral trend. She paired the translucent piece with a matching-toned bra, subtly incorporating the visible lingerie trend.

JLo has nailed the knitwear dress code for AW24.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More