Jennifer Lopez styles a ruffled mini skirt and blazer with nothing underneath

It’s been a busy few weeks both style-wise and work wise for triple threat actor, singer, and dancer, Jennifer Lopez.

Before stepping out onto the 2024 Governors Awards red carpet on Sunday night in a dreamy sheer sparkly Zuhair Murad Couture gown, JLo dressed to impress for a special event to celebrate her newest silver screen flick, Unstoppable.

Keeping things autumnal in tone and style, the 55-year-old commanded attention in a sleek camel toned mini ruffled skirt and double breasted blazer combo, both from Italian fashion house Alberta Ferretti.

© @jlo JLo kept her outfit tonal and chic

The ruffled mini showed off her long legs while her tailored blazer - which she wore with nothing underneath - showcased her glowy bronzed chest.

© @jlo The 55-year-old showed off her toned bronzed legs

To accentuate the ensemble, Jenny From the Block added a Valentino black and white leather tote, a set of transparent oversized sunglasses and a pair of patent nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

© @jlo The actress, singer and style maven wore her hair in a dreamy blowout style

Tying the whole sleek ensemble together was her freshly blown-out caramel-hued long locks, worn out in a middle part style and a sculpted subtle glitter makeup look.

Fans of both JLo and her wardrobe were quick to run to the comment section and share their love for the look, one fan saying: “You look soo beautiful” while another said: “You are the most beautiful 55 year old woman I have ever seen.”

Styling coats and blazers with nothing underneath seems to be one of the fashion sphere's most notable new trends. Swedish model Elsa Hosk led the charge a few weeks ago by baring all under a trench coat, closely followed by Hailey Bieber who wore a faux fur option on her Instagram to show off her impeccably clear skin.

Unstoppable is the Hollywood heavyweight's newest drama film and is set to hit cinemas on December 5. Jennifer stars in the upcoming movie as Judy Robles, the mother of a champion college wrestler with one leg. The film, which has been rated 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, is produced by Jennifer’s ex-husband Ben Affleck.