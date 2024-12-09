Would you rather fashion advice from: a celebrity stylist, a style consultant or the co-founder of a brand whose products (notably a swoon-worthy brown suede bowling bag) fly off the shelves because they're so coveted?

Well, Melissa Bell is a trifecta of all three, and she's shared truly everything you need to know with H! Fashion.

Melissa is one half of the Atelier Ninety Five founding duo- a brand that launched in September 2023 and has become a fashion favourite thanks to its infusion of vintage styles with a contemporary flair, in delectable neutral hues that are completely versatile.

"I only really buy into trends when I see longevity in them," Melissa tells us, emphasising the importance of wearability, "my motto is always rework, restyle or re-wear and if it doesn't fit into any of these categories I don't make the purchase."

Despite this, her style changes significantly from weekdays to weekends: "My friends joke and I that there are two sides to me Monday - Friday Mel and weekend Mel," and effortlessly cool is clearly the fashion mantra that stays at the top of her sartorial agenda.

From tips for mixing and matching pieces to must-have accessories and balancing comfort with style, Melissa shares her top fashion tips and a week's worth of outfits with H! Fashion.

The Fashion Insider Diary: Melissa Bell

Date Night Here I am wearing the Atelier Ninety Five best-selling dress in suede. Suede is such a key fabric for the AW season so it was only right that it was also designed in this material. I adore the cinched-in waist but love the juxtaposition with the masculine oversized top. Paired with tights and some ASOS gold-toed heels it was the perfect look for date night.

A Day of Meetings When I head to meetings, all I can think about is comfort, so this oversized Atelier Ninety Five suit was perfect for the occasion - comfy, versatile and provides major boss woman energy.

Drinks With The Girls My favourite thing to do is head out early for drinks with the girls then be in bed by 8pm - waking up with no hangover the following morning! This day I wore my vintage Atelier Ninety Five blazer and Ralph Lauren trousers paired with my brown croc-effect Acne Studios kitten heels (comfort is key) and finished with my large Atelier shopper.

A Chic Sunday stroll Sunday is my favourite day of the week. I see this as a fresh start, a day of preparing, setting my goals, seeing family and friends and of course a roast dinner. This was a super sunny Sunday in NYC where me and my partner decided to go for a shop and hunt for some food. Move over leopard print, there is a new print in town and that is cow print. I got these loose-fitting jeans from Pull and Bear and paired these with a nice boxy oversized black blazer and some western square-toe boots.

An Evening Soirée This night was a diamond and matcha evening hosted by one of my gorgeous friends Becky. The dress code was matcha and with it being a diamond event I thought why not bring matcha and diamonds together? This Self-Portrait dress was the perfect combination. Given I don't attend soirées very often I opted for hiring this dress from Hurr which I think is an amazing alternative if you know you will not wear something again! My motto is always rework, restyle or re-wear and if it doesn't fit into any of these categories I don't make the purchase.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

Masculine oversized with a touch of femininity. I love anything androgynous it’s my favourite style to wear anything where masculinity meets femininity. I am such a fan!

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

My go-to style for a busy day of fashion events would always no doubt be a suit, I find tailoring so versatile you can wear it with a comfy on-trend trainer in the day whilst running around and then completely change the look with a heel when heading into the evening or a more formal meeting. I always carry a second pair of shoes, just in case.

What are your go-to brands?

My go-to brand is Atelier Ninety Five (of course), but one of my ultimate favourite brands was Raey on Matches which has unfortunately stopped trading. My other go-to brands are H&M - I always find some key staples that I rewear time and time again, The Frankie Shop - for everything tailoring, and Source Unknown when I fancy a bit more of a splurge. I do however love absolutely everything Miu Miu is releasing at the moment, and I have a close eye on Wardrobe NYC and the Mannei (though they're pricey).

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I think most women can admit that the ultimate fashion muse - especially if you love masculine styling - is Hailey Bieber. She just always seems to get it spot on. I love how she dresses down evening looks with a casual jacket or styles up a casual look with a court shoe. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is also a muse for super clean cuts.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

Weekdays in my life are always hectic, my friends joke and I that there are two sides to me Monday - Friday Mel and weekend Mel! My weekday attire consists of Adanola leggings and a jumper of choice, comfort is always key. I can easily style up leggings with a smart maxi wool coat and a shirt or even a mohair jumper, stirrup leggings and a blazer. At the weekends I love to socialise so dressing up is key. You will always find me in a kitten heel and never a trainer.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

My must-have accessories to elevate any look would always be a bold statement earring. Chunky earrings add a touch of femininity and contrast beautifully with masculine shapes which is always my go-to style. Rain or shine my second favourite must-have accessory would be a timeless pair of sunglasses - a pair of classic slim YSL sunnies or an oversized oval frame elevates any look instantly.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I keep current by following fashion week coverage, street style blogs, and social media accounts of influential designers. I also browse digital magazines for trend reports. While I love trends, I selectively incorporate them, focusing on ones that can complement my androgynous aesthetic - like adding trendy oversized blazers or experimenting with colour-blocked pieces. I do tread carefully when it comes to trends as I am a firm believer in a capsule wardrobe that I can wear time and time again, so I only really buy into trends when I see longevity in them.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Balance Proportions : Pair wide-leg trousers with a fitted turtleneck or a cropped jacket for a clean silhouette.

: Pair wide-leg trousers with a fitted turtleneck or a cropped jacket for a clean silhouette. Layering: A tailored vest over a crisp white shirt or tucking in a slouchy knit into structured pants creates a blend of soft and sharp.

A tailored vest over a crisp white shirt or tucking in a slouchy knit into structured pants creates a blend of soft and sharp. Play with Textures: Mix leather with silk or pair crisp cotton with chunky knits for an outfit that has depth.

Mix leather with silk or pair crisp cotton with chunky knits for an outfit that has depth. Contrast Elements: If an outfit feels too masculine, add a feminine touch with delicate jewellery or soft fabrics.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I often lean on sharp, tailored pieces, like a sleek suit in a bold colour or fabric. Adding glam elements, such as metallic heels or a beaded clutch, makes the outfit pop. Sometimes, I play with unconventional accessories, like a silk scarf tied creatively. Makeup can also transform a look - opting for a bold red lip or dramatic eyes completes the outfit.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

I prioritise pieces that are both chic and functional. For long days, I rely on breathable fabrics, tailored trousers with a bit of stretch, and loafers or sleek sneakers. Layering lightweight, wrinkle-resistant pieces (like an oversized shirt under a blazer) ensures I look put-together but feel comfortable. Accessories like a structured tote keep things practical yet stylish. Atelier Ninety Five’s everyday suit launching this month is the perfect balance between comfort and style.