Nicola Coughlan nails the bow trend in festive mini dress

Nicola Coughlan consistently captivates on the fashion front - and she shows no sign of slowing down. The Bridgerton actress has worn head-turning designs by brands like Wiederhoeft, Erdem, Nina Ricci and Rodarte, proving that her self-styling skills are on par with her acting.

On Friday, the Irish star stepped out to attend the Kate Spade Arms: VIP Opening Party, honouring the work of the greatest late designer who passed away in 2018. For the occasion, Nicola slipped into a chic mini dress replete with crystal-embellished bow detailing on the neckline and cuffs, featuring long sleeves and a jet black colourway.

She paired the sleek piece with some sheer black tights and point toe heels, which also showcased glimmering bow accents to match her festive frock.

The 37-year-old wore her blonde hair down loose in a perfectly bouncing blowdry courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker and debuted a doll-like beauty blend by Neil Young, complete with a blushed complexion and a subtle copper smokey eye. Another crystal-dotted bow, fixed onto a hairband, peaked out from her blonde waves.

Nicola worked alongside Aimée Croysdill to concoct the look, which successfully added another stunning ensemble to her ever-expanding collection. The duo worked together earlier this week in preparation for The Fashion Awards 2024, where Nicola hit the red carpet in a custom black ball gown by Gaurav Gupta, displaying dramatic yet beautiful baby blue side accents in a lustrous silk texture.

© Dave Benett The Netflix star attended the Kate Spade Arms: VIP Opening Party presented by Kate Spade New York

Documenting her Kate Spade attire via social media, Nicola wrote: “Got to play pub landlady with @katespadeny last night and it was excellent.”

The actress has become a key muse for the American label, starring in the brand’s autumn/winter campaign back in August alongside fellow actors Taraji P. Henson and Marsai Martin.