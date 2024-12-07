Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan nails the bow trend in stunning festive mini dress
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan nails the bow trend in stunning festive mini dress
nicola coughlan in sequins© Dimitrios Kambouris

Nicola Coughlan nails the bow trend in festive mini dress

The Bridgerton actress championed the work of late designer Kate Spade in dainty bows

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Nicola Coughlan consistently captivates on the fashion front - and she shows no sign of slowing down. The Bridgerton actress has worn head-turning designs by brands like Wiederhoeft, Erdem, Nina Ricci and Rodarte, proving that her self-styling skills are on par with her acting. 

On Friday, the Irish star stepped out to attend the Kate Spade Arms: VIP Opening Party, honouring the work of the greatest late designer who passed away in 2018. For the occasion, Nicola slipped into a chic mini dress replete with crystal-embellished bow detailing on the neckline and cuffs, featuring long sleeves and a jet black colourway.

She paired the sleek piece with some sheer black tights and point toe heels, which also showcased glimmering bow accents to match her festive frock. 

The 37-year-old wore her blonde hair down loose in a perfectly bouncing blowdry courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker and debuted a doll-like beauty blend by Neil Young, complete with a blushed complexion and a subtle copper smokey eye. Another crystal-dotted bow, fixed onto a hairband, peaked out from her blonde waves.

Nicola worked alongside Aimée Croysdill to concoct the look, which successfully added another stunning ensemble to her ever-expanding collection. The duo worked together earlier this week in preparation for The Fashion Awards 2024, where Nicola hit the red carpet in a custom black ball gown by Gaurav Gupta, displaying dramatic yet beautiful baby blue side accents in a lustrous silk texture.

The Netflix star attended the Kate Spade Arms: VIP Opening Party presented by Kate Spade New York
The Netflix star attended the Kate Spade Arms: VIP Opening Party presented by Kate Spade New York

Documenting her Kate Spade attire via social media, Nicola wrote: “Got to play pub landlady with @katespadeny last night and it was excellent.”

The actress has become a key muse for the American label, starring in the brand’s autumn/winter campaign back in August alongside fellow actors Taraji P. Henson and Marsai Martin.

