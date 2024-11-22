Nicola Coughlan just proved that "peach fuzz" glam can be worn in any season

Are we witnessing the revival of peach hues this winter? According to Nicola Coughlan, we are.

On the evening of Thursday 21 November, The Bridgerton actress attended luxury jewelry brand, Tasaki's, "Floating Shell" exhibition anniversary event with a striking soft-orange glam. With this choice, she proved that pastel shades are not just reserved for spring.

British celebrity makeup artist, Alex Babsky, shared the nectarine look on his Instagram with the caption, "Peachiness," @nicolacoughlan for this evening's Tasaki's 70th anniversary."

© Dave Benett Nicola Coughlan attends TASAKI's 70th Anniversary "Floating Shell" exhibition.

Nicola's stunning "peach fuzz" makeup moment featured a blurred pale, orange eyeshadow washed over the eyelids, creating a subtle warmth that complemented her skin tone. The pastel colour was blended seamlessly for a natural effect, with no harsh lines. To enhance her eyes, a striking jet-black winged eyeliner and a touch of mascara was used. The base of the makeup look was flawless and focused on radiant, natural-looking skin.

Let's be honest, soft pink-peach eyeshadow isn't a new trend but this year, celebrities on the red carpet and models on the runway have fully embraced the unique shade. If we look back to the Oscars in March, celebrities like Eva Longoria and Greta Gerwig opted for the shade on their lips and eyelids. During the Autumn/ Winter runway shows, Saint Laurent showcased a hazy terracotta orange eyeshadow on the models, buffed all the way up to the brows. In New York, at Christian Cowen's winter show, vibrant orange flushed cheeks made a bold statement.

© George Chinsee Christian Cowan Fall 2024 show, where peach blush makes a statement.

Global colour-matching organisation, Pantone, actually named 'peach-fuzz' the colour of 2024. Executive Director, Leatrice Eiseman, said of their selection, "In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance. A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless." The beloved actress's soft orange glam exuded just that.

In case you were in any doubt, peach is definitely a standout shade for 2024.