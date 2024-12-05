Emily Ratajkowski says romantic winged eyeliner is here to stay

Has Emily Ratajowski just revived the winged eyeliner? It's a controversial topic, we know.

The stunning model posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories donned in a brown, white and red stripped knitted jumper, along with gold chunky jewellery. Emily's cosy-chic look screamed "Christmas," but her stunning glam is what caught our attention - specifically her XL jet-black liquid winged eyeliner.

To achieve this look, she applied eyeliner to her top lash line and extended it past the outer corner of the eye to create a perfect flick. Winged eyeliner can make your eyes appear bigger and brighter, and can add drama and definition. It's always been a classic style because it works well for all eye shapes and lid types.

© @emrata EmRata shows off her cat-eye glam.

EmRata could be leading the makeup revolution with this cat-eye glam because in recent years, we have witnessed the downfall of the liquid winged liner. On Tiktok, #Beautytok were even referring to it as "the skinny jeans of makeup" at one point. We all know what happened to skinny jeans in the 2020s: they were labelled as 'uncool' and 'out of style.'

On Tikok, content creator @lynettehoyle raised the important topic to beauty lovers on the social media platform. In the viral videos she asked: "Okay can one of the young people let me know - are we still doing winged liquid eyeliner, or not? Because I don't see the young people doing it any more and I am concerned because it is the only way that I look hot." Fair question.

In the comments, a heated debate took place and opinions were divided. A number of people were in favour of just doing whatever makeup makes you feel confident, but there were a number of anti-winged liner comments. On user said: "You can do any makeup you like but the cat eye is out, straight liner is in but I mostly see liquid liner with alternative looks."

It appeared the criticism was mainly around the jet black cat eyeliner, but there was love for soft brown or pencil liners. “I'm in favour of winged eyeliner but now it's done with eyeshadow or pencil so it looks softer, liquid liner is too sharp,” one beauty lover wrote. “I think if you're following trends… a soft, brown smoked out wing is more stylish currently," another user said. We've also seen the rise of graphic bright coloured eyeliner, with A-listers like Ariana Grande and Millie Bobby Brown have experimented with green, blue and white graphic shapes.

© @emrata Emily's cosy knit is perfect for the festive season

#BeautyTok aside, on the red carpet we have noticed an uptick of celebrities sporting the classic jet black cat-eye style. Simone Ashley made the cat-eye the central focus of her Fashion Awards glam, alongside Audrey Hepburn inspired choppy mirco-bangs. Whilst Jenna Ortega used Labomme Angle's 'Baby Liquid Liner' to create the sharpest flick at the Bettlejuice premiere, channeling dark feminine energy. Now EmRata has joined the crew, three times could be considered a trend.

Could winged eyeliner officially make a comeback in 2025? Only time will tell...