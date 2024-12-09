Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Judi Dench's style evolution: From West End to West Coast
Subscribe
Judi Dench's style evolution: From West End to West Coast
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Judi Dench's style evolution: From Broadway to Bond

To celebrate her 90th birthday, we delve into the dame's best looks yet

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Dame Judi Dench, a beacon of British acting royalty, has redefined what it means to age gracefully in Hollywood. 

From her spellbinding Shakespearean beginnings to her indelible portrayal of M in the James Bond franchise, the actress’ career spans over six decades of unparalleled excellence. Known for her wit, elegance, and gravitas, she commands both stage and screen with ease - positioning the star as National Treasure in the eyes of her audiences. 

Beyond her accolades, including an Academy Award and countless BAFTAs, Judi champions causes close to her heart, from conservation to accessible theatre. A style icon in her own right, she embodies timeless sophistication, proving artistry and influence only grow richer with time.

Dame Judi Dench at a dress rehearsal of 'Hamlet' at the Old Vic theatre, 1957© Getty
Dame Judi Dench at a dress rehearsal of 'Hamlet' at the Old Vic theatre, 1957

With such a decadent career comes an endless stream of epic outfits. From florals to metallics, canary yellow and stellar embroidery, the Hollywood icon has sported a myriad of elegant looks from Los Angeles to Leicester Square.

In honour of the dame’s 90th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her ten best outfits to date. So sit back, relax, and flick back through time at Judi’s magnificent collection of clothing.

Dame Judi Dench's top ten best outfits:

1/10

judi dench in a costume gown© Bob Haswell

Showbiz Style - 1957

Judi's stage career led to many beautiful costume moments - including this billowing gown worn during dress rehearsals for Hamlet at the Old Vic theatre in the late Fifties.

2/10

judi dench in wedding dress© Central Press

Wedding Whites - 1971

On 5 February 1971, Dame Judi wed fellow Royal Shakespeare Company player Michael Williams in St Mary's Catholic Church in Hampstead. The actress' bridal coat dress featured a decadent, fur-trimmed hood and an elegant longline silhouette.

3/10

dame judi dench in white silk outfit© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Pearlescent Perfection - 1999

Dame Judi looked perfect in pearlescent tones as she attended the 53rd Annual Tony Awards in New York, sporting a draped gown with off-the-shoulder detailing.

4/10

judi dench in striped cape© Dave M. Benett

Operatic Stripes - 2006

The Hollywood veteran was a striped sensation as she attended the after party following the world premiere of Casino Royale in 2006. A velvet-organza cape complete with vertical accents made for a striking party look.

5/10

judi dench in canary yellow© Mike Marsland

Not-So-Mellow Yellow - 2009

Dame Judi commanded attention at the world premiere of Nine at the Odeon Leicester Square - championing canary yellow via a longline gown complete with a scooped neckline. 

6/10

judi dench with a green clutch bag© Mike Marsland

Skyfall Blue - 2012

The British treasure opted for a thematic look while attending the world premiere of Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall, opting for a sky blue ensemble with beautiful diamond jewels.

7/10

judi dench in sky blue outfit© Anthony Harvey

Embellished Elegance - 2017

Dame Judi graced the red carpet at the Victoria & Abdul UK premiere held in London, championing artic blue with a crystal-encrusted combination.

8/10

judi dench in a black dress© Europa Press Entertainment

All-Black Brilliance - 2018

Glimmering under the limelight,  the actress gracefully received the Donostia Award during the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain. A frosting of diamonds and a sleek black gown with a sheer shawl made for a timeless look.

9/10

judi dench in pearl-dotted coat© Kevin Mazur

Silver Sophistication - 2022

Never one to sleep on a touch of metallic magic, Judi dazzled in a gentle silver hue at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood. Her coat-dress combo featuring a pearl-dotted trim and a collarless silhouette, the icon's go-to style.

10/10

Suited and Booted - 2022© Mike Marsland

Suited and Booted - 2022

Looking supremely suave, the York native hit the South London scene in a midnight black suit while attending Allelujah European premiere during the 66th BFI London Film. A floral velvet shawl injected her regal attire with a flicker of fabulous texture.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More