Judi Dench's style evolution: From Broadway to Bond

Dame Judi Dench, a beacon of British acting royalty, has redefined what it means to age gracefully in Hollywood.

From her spellbinding Shakespearean beginnings to her indelible portrayal of M in the James Bond franchise, the actress’ career spans over six decades of unparalleled excellence. Known for her wit, elegance, and gravitas, she commands both stage and screen with ease - positioning the star as National Treasure in the eyes of her audiences.

Beyond her accolades, including an Academy Award and countless BAFTAs, Judi champions causes close to her heart, from conservation to accessible theatre. A style icon in her own right, she embodies timeless sophistication, proving artistry and influence only grow richer with time.

© Getty Dame Judi Dench at a dress rehearsal of 'Hamlet' at the Old Vic theatre, 1957

With such a decadent career comes an endless stream of epic outfits. From florals to metallics, canary yellow and stellar embroidery, the Hollywood icon has sported a myriad of elegant looks from Los Angeles to Leicester Square.

In honour of the dame’s 90th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her ten best outfits to date. So sit back, relax, and flick back through time at Judi’s magnificent collection of clothing.

Dame Judi Dench's top ten best outfits:

1/ 10 © Bob Haswell Showbiz Style - 1957 Judi's stage career led to many beautiful costume moments - including this billowing gown worn during dress rehearsals for Hamlet at the Old Vic theatre in the late Fifties.



2/ 10 © Central Press Wedding Whites - 1971 On 5 February 1971, Dame Judi wed fellow Royal Shakespeare Company player Michael Williams in St Mary's Catholic Church in Hampstead. The actress' bridal coat dress featured a decadent, fur-trimmed hood and an elegant longline silhouette.

3/ 10 © Ron Galella, Ltd. Pearlescent Perfection - 1999 Dame Judi looked perfect in pearlescent tones as she attended the 53rd Annual Tony Awards in New York, sporting a draped gown with off-the-shoulder detailing.

4/ 10 © Dave M. Benett Operatic Stripes - 2006 The Hollywood veteran was a striped sensation as she attended the after party following the world premiere of Casino Royale in 2006. A velvet-organza cape complete with vertical accents made for a striking party look.

5/ 10 © Mike Marsland Not-So-Mellow Yellow - 2009 Dame Judi commanded attention at the world premiere of Nine at the Odeon Leicester Square - championing canary yellow via a longline gown complete with a scooped neckline.

6/ 10 © Mike Marsland Skyfall Blue - 2012 The British treasure opted for a thematic look while attending the world premiere of Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall, opting for a sky blue ensemble with beautiful diamond jewels.

7/ 10 © Anthony Harvey Embellished Elegance - 2017 Dame Judi graced the red carpet at the Victoria & Abdul UK premiere held in London, championing artic blue with a crystal-encrusted combination.

8/ 10 © Europa Press Entertainment All-Black Brilliance - 2018 Glimmering under the limelight, the actress gracefully received the Donostia Award during the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain. A frosting of diamonds and a sleek black gown with a sheer shawl made for a timeless look.

9/ 10 © Kevin Mazur Silver Sophistication - 2022 Never one to sleep on a touch of metallic magic, Judi dazzled in a gentle silver hue at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood. Her coat-dress combo featuring a pearl-dotted trim and a collarless silhouette, the icon's go-to style.

