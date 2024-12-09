Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Penelope Cruz’s monogrammed Chanel jeans are utterly iconic
Penelope Cruz in quilted black trousers© Juan Naharro Gimenez

The Hollywood veteran leaned into her role as a long-serving Chanel ambassador

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is proving to be quite the celebrity hotspot - with Hollywood’s finest gracing the Formula One motor racing event en masse. 

Included in the star-studded crowd was none other than Penelope Cruz, who was seen on the grid during the Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday. 

For the occasion, the acting sensation slipped into a simple black cami top, paired with some high-waisted Chanel jeans in a dark-wash finish, monogrammed with the French fashion house’s iconic insignia all-over in an acid-graffiti style. 

penelope cruz in Chanel at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix © Getty
The actress championed Chanel at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The designer denim slacks were paired with a black leather Chanel belt also featuring the brand’s logo buckle, styled with the house’s iconic quilted leather bag with a gold chain strap encrusted with vintage-inspired jewels. Penelope completed her look with a black, graphic baseball cap that kept her lengthy brunette mermaid waves in place. 

The actress opted for a deep glamour glow to highlight her dark features. A defined brow, a touch of warming bronzer and a mocha eyeshadow blend helped to achieve exactly that. 

Penelope recently attended the 2024 WSJ Innovators Awards in D&G© Getty
Penelope recently attended the 2024 WSJ Innovators Awards in D&G

Appointed a Chanel ambassador in 2018, Penelope is a brand muse through and through. A regular on their front rows, she often dons Karl Lagerfeld's iconic designs, exuding European elegance with every step.

The Spanish style icon has also served as a poster girl throughout the partnership, starring in campaigns that highlight Chanel's haute couture and fine jewellery. From Oscars red carpets to Cannes Film Festival moments, her Chanel ensembles reflect her ability to seamlessly marry Old Hollywood glamour with contemporary chic, cementing her as a pivotal figure in the brand's celebrity sphere.

The actress’ public outing follows from her glamorous attendance at the annual Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards at MoMa last month. 

The Volver star joined her close friend Salma Hayek on the night, wearing a crystal-dotted silver gown by Dolce & Gabbana, showcasing draped detailing and a thigh-high split in the train. She paired the look with a matching silver clutch and heels, opting to wear her luscious brown hair down in soft waves.

