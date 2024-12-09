Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan dazzles in uber-romantic velvet dress that’s perfect for Christmas
Nicola Coughlan attends the Netflix BAFTA 2022 party at Chiltern Firehouse on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)© Getty

The Bridgerton actress oozed sophisticated glamour in a bow dress that is bang on trend

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Whilst Nicola Coughlan may not have gained the title of 'diamond of the season' as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, her eveningwear wardrobe and infectious persona have certainly earned her the title off-screen.

The 37-year-old Galway girl infuses maximum glamour with contemporary silhouettes, resulting in a swoon-worthy style file adored by fashion fans and industry tastemakers alike. 

In her latest look, the Irish actress perfected festive chic combined with feminine romance, and it's the perfect outfit for Christmas 2024. 

Nicola shared an image on Instagram with her 6.3m followers containing three of our favourite things: bread, Tobasco sauce and a lashing of luxe velvet. 

Nicola stunned in a velvet black bow dress© @nicolacoughlan
Nicola stunned in a velvet black bow dress

She wore a black dress featuring a deep v-shaped neckline, voluminous short sleeves and a diamanté-trimmed bow at the chest, continuing her streak of bow-clad pieces this season. 

The uber-feminine trend that began last year, has catapulted to sartorial stardom for this festive season. 

After appearing on the SS24 runways back in November 2023 in the collections of Simone Rocha, Susan Fang and Sandy Liang to name a few, TikTok's creative corner began tying coquette-esque ribbons to everything from trainers to credit cards. 

Sandy Liang SS24
Sandy Liang SS24
Simone Rocha SS24© Imaxtree
Simone Rocha SS24

Since then, bows have adorned the fashion agendas of the most coveted cool-girls on the planet including Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and lest we forget, Naomi Osaka, who sported the most iconic Brat-meets-coquettecore US open outfit featuring bows on her skirt and trainers.

Kate Middleton waves© Getty
Princess Kate has also favoured bows for this festive season

Fast-forward to this festive season, and cutesy bows have become fashion's favourite way of adding an extra touch of feminine glamour to an outfit, for the likes of Nicola, Selena Gomez and the Princess of Wales.

Last week, Nicola slipped into a chic black mini dress replete with crystal-embellished bow detailing on the neckline and cuffs by Kate Spade for an event honouring the late designer. 

Nicola Coughlan attended the Kate Spade Arms: VIP Opening Party presented by Kate Spade New York© Dave Benett
Nicola attended the Kate Spade Arms party last week

Looking for bow fashion inspiration for silly season? Look no further than the Netflix actress.

