Princess Kate’s risky snow bunny look was utter perfection - here’s why

There’s something so fantastically covetable about ski style at this time of year. Thick polo knits in bold colours, all-in-ones, fluffy hats, snow boots and a big pair of goggles - divine.

And while perhaps goggles might not work particularly well on one’s morning commute, we’re finding lots of style inspiration for cosy evenings in the pub thanks to those slope-side.

In 2005, the Princess of Wales - then the girlfriend of Prince William - made a stylish appearance during the royal family’s skiing trip to Klosters in Switzerland. She opted for a bright red ski jacket and a pair of classic Y2K sunglasses (never forget reader, eye protection is key on the slopes). To top off her look, she teamed her sporty ensemble somewhat unexpectedly with a delicate pair of pearl drop earrings.

© Tim Graham Kate Middleton in Klosters, 2005

We’re big fans of blending practicality with a dollop of old-school elegance, keeping a sense of formality even in an athletic environment. We’ll be following suit by teaming our chunky knits with pearl drop earrings, or a pearl necklace worn over the top of a polo neck.

© Anwar Hussein Princess Diana, Klosters, 1986

It would be remiss not to mention another royal’s cracking slope style here, Princess Diana also visited Klosters back in 1986 for a little shoop-shoop action.

She also opted for pillar box red teamed with a pair of gold hoop earrings to add a luxe touch. And we simply must mention her red and white padded headband. 80s perfection.

© Pascal Le Segretain King Charles and his sons at Klosters, 2005

In 2005, Kate joined King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - in Switzerland, alongside Prince William and Prince Harry. The royals have a soft spot for the resort, with King Charles visiting many times over the course of his life.

Princess Kate’s style during her trip - just three years after she and Prince William started dating - showcased her effortless approach to chic style, even in a sporty setting. Her ensembles of choice set the tone for her subtly polished with a hint of luxe looks that we know her for today.