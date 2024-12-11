Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s sheer bodysuit and leather trousers look is peak party season chic

Although plenty of our favourite fashionistas are providing endless party season fashion inspiration right now, model and sartorial icon Rosie Huntington-Whiteley might have just put the chicest look of the season so far on our radars.

The 37-year-old fashion designer and wife of British actor Jason Statham has a wardrobe filled to the brim with effortlessly glamorous looks from It-girl-coded high-fashion brands, including The Row, Khaite, Loewe, Saint Laurent, and Valentino.

The best thing about Rosie's wardrobe, however, is her outfits are so versatile and therefore easy to recreate at a much more affordable price point.

Rosie stepped out at the Gisou holiday pop-up in London's Covent Garden, oozing cool-girl sophistication in a pair of straight-leg leather trousers - a firm fashion favourite for this time of the year.

© Dave Benett Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in all-black at the Gisou holiday pop-up in London

She paired it with a glitzy sheer black bodysuit featuring a high neck and long sleeves, perfect for adding some subtle party season shimmer.

An oversized black tuxedo jacket was her outer layer of choice, with the boxy tailored piece amping up the sophistication.

A pair of diamante-encrusted strappy sandals and some diamond drop earrings completed her refined look.

© Dave Benett The model is the ultimate sophisticated style icon

She wore her signature warm-blonde tresses down and loosely waved them, amplifying the effortless sophistication. She wore bronze-toned eyeshadow and a nude glossy lip.

The model has provided ample style inspiration for the party season. Last month, she took to Instagram to share her “office day” look, which for most of us, is something we’d wear to an evening event when we’re feeling daring. She stunned in a button-up little black dress with a pair of fishnet tights and slingback pointed heels.

All-black attire is her go-to this season, from mini dresses and knee-high boots to her latest leather trouser look, the British fashion icon has got us covered when it comes to easy outfits that radiate supermodel sass.