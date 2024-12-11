Jennifer Lopez's billowing micro mini shorts and sky-high heels combo is a date-night dream

At 55 years old, it's safe to say that both Jennifer Lopez and her wardrobe choices have never looked better.

Over the past few weeks, Jlo has solidified herself a top spot at the fashion table (not that she ever wasn’t) joining forces with her stylist Rob Zangardi to create some of the style-spheres most enviable ensembles.

Just when we thought she couldn't peak any higher, the Hollywood heavyweight took to her Instagram to post a selection of dreamy snaps, dressed in head-to-toe Chloé.

© @jlo JLo's wore look 35 from Chloé's SS25 colleciton

The outfit in question was straight off of the SS25 runway and featured a billowing puff sleeve sheer top with a cascading train accent and a set of matching micro mini bloomer shorts, both in a dreamy shade of sand.

To complete the already opulent and elegant ensemble, the Atlas actress added a set of sky-high patent stilettos in the same muted tone and added a pair of large and in charge gold and pearl hoop earrings.

© @jlo This might be Jennifer's best look to date

For glam, JLo wore her long locks in a middle-parted blowout with soft loose waves. As for make-up, Jenny from the Block kept things subtle, opting for a smudged smokey eye, bronzed skin and a lick of brown-toned lipstick.

Jen wore the look to attend a press day for her most recent film Unstoppable, where she plays the part of champion wrestler Anthony Robles' mother.

© @jlo The dreamy ensemble suited the actress and singer perfectly

When it comes to curating a wardrobe that is peak-chic, JLo has undoubtedly found her footing. Just a few weeks ago she was seen commanding attention in thigh-high leather boots and a micro mini skirt combo while just days before that she made a case for tonal layering in a blazer and ruffled skirt co-ord.

All in all, Jennifer Lopez and her wardrobe are working in overdrive to inspire fashion lovers around the world and her recent floaty look will be hard to top, even for her.