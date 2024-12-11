Nicola Coughlan serves up 'classic with a twist' in sculpting trench coat

Nicola Coughlan just loves to keep us on our toes.

From Kate Spade mini dresses to crystal-lined Wiederhoeft gowns, the Irish actress has accumulated quite the collection of decadent pieces to inspire her die-hard fashion followers.

On Tuesday, the Bridgerton star attended the UK premiere of Queer starring Daniel Craig. The illustrious event was hosted at The Curzon Mayfair in the heart of London and oversaw a string of familiar faces grace the red carpet.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair The actress wore a khaki Loewe creation

For the occasion, Nicola layered up in a Loewe cotton trench coat, complete with a rich khaki hue that oozed military chic. The piece further showcased a traditional water-repellent double face cotton drill, a double-breasted construction, a longline silhouette, a belted waistband and curved sleeves that offered up a sculptural aesthetic. The coat currently retails for £2,250 online.

Nicola completed her red carpet regalia by stepping out in a pair of heeled Mary Janes, featuring a patent black design and a sweetheart-style rounded toe.

© Dave Benett The star's look offered a modern take on a British outerwear staple

She wore her strawberry blonde down loose in a gently tussled manner, allowing a pair of timeless gold chunky hoops to peak through her mermaid waves. In her hands, the actress clasped a black leather handbag in a square design with matching gold hardware.

Nicola’s Loewe look was a clear departure from the bow-clad ensemble she sported earlier last week. On Friday, she stepped out for an event celebrating the launch of The kate spade Arms in London's Exmouth Market.

For the festive bash, the former Derry Girls icon slipped into a chic mini dress replete with crystal-embellished bow detailing on the neckline and cuffs, featuring long sleeves and a jet black colourway.

She paired the sleek piece with some sheer black tights and point toe heels, which also showcased glimmering bow accents to match her velveteen frock.