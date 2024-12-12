Matthieu Blazy leaves Bottega Veneta as Louise Trotter named new creative director

Louise Trotter has been announced as the new creative director of Bottega Veneta, succeeding Matthieu Blazy, according to a joint statement from Kering and Bottega Veneta released on Thursday. She will join the house in January 2025.

“I am pleased to welcome Louise as our new Creative Director. Her aesthetic seamlessly combines exquisite design with sublime craft and her commitment to cultural advocacy aligns beautifully with our brand vision,” said Leo Rongone, chief executive officer of Bottega Veneta in a statement issued online. “Through her sophisticated lens, Bottega Veneta will continue to celebrate its heritage while preserving modern relevance. I also want to express my profound appreciation for Matthieu, who has been an extraordinary partner in infusing our brand with desirability, emotional resonance, and intellectual identity.”

Matthieu Blazy has emerged as the favourite candidate to succeed Virginie Viard at Chanel, joining several other creative directors such as John Galliano and Hedi Slimane in recent moves from prestigious houses.

Previously, Trotter joined Carven in February 2023, revitalising the brand with her sensual, texture-focused designs after its years-long hiatus. Her debut collection premiered at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. Before Carven, Trotter led Lacoste for four years and held roles at Whistles, Calvin Klein, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Jigsaw, and Joseph. At Joseph (2009–2018), she oversaw product diversification and global expansion.

As for Blazy, he began his fashion career as a men’s designer for Raf Simons and later joined Calvin Klein (2016–2019) as design director for men’s and women’s collections under Simons. Prior, Blazy worked at Celine under Phoebe Philo, rising to senior designer in 2014, and spent four years at Maison Margiela, overseeing its couture line, Artisanal.

© Getty Matthieu Blazy is is pipped to helm Chanel

Founded in 1966 in Vicenza, Italy, Bottega Veneta is renowned for its artisanal craftsmanship and understated luxury. The brand’s signature Intrecciato weaving technique became a hallmark of its leather goods, embodying quiet sophistication. Fortified by creative directors like Tomas Maier and Daniel Lee, the house expanded into ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories, solidifying its modern appeal.

Celebrities including Rihanna, Salma Hayek, and Zendaya have embraced Bottega’s refined designs, often showcasing them at red carpets and high-profile events. With a legacy rooted in innovation and discretion, Bottega Veneta continues to be a symbol of leather-bound elegance and timeless design in the fashion world.