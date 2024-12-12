Nobody really knows what is around the corner but that won’t stop us hazarding a guess - no matter how far-fetched.

2024 was saturated with unexpected moves from the fashion industry. Who could have predicted a Brat Girl Summer or the revival of boho-chic? Not to mention the grip red velvet bows held over the high street. Not us, that’s for sure.

While some brands have announced their trend predictions for next year (Pantone’s ‘Mocha Mousse' caused quite the sartorial stir already) we couldn’t let an opportunity to gather our controversial thoughts pass us by.

Thankfully, Pinterest was there to help out. The moodboard mogul has already pinpointed the trends set to make a splash in the new year. Expect to see the rise of laid-back maritime style with the ‘Fisherman Aesthetic’, along with Medieval-inspired looks as ‘Castlecore’ takes over. Plus, ‘Moto Boho’ will be trending as chunky leather handbags, flowy skirts and moto boots gain popularity. You heard it here first.

We’re also expecting some surprising celebrity bombshells, from potential A-lister weddings to brand launches, collaborations and much more. Do we have any evidence whatsoever? Nope - but we can always hope.

2024 has made its move. Your turn, 2025.

10 Wild Fashion Predictions for 2025:

1/ 10 © Noam Galai Taylor Swift will elope in Vivienne Westwood Just putting it out there - Taylor Swift eloping with Travis Kelce, wearing one of Vivienne Westwood's beautiful corseted bridal gowns. Ceremony for close friends and family only. Haim sisters as bridesmaids.

2/ 10 Rococo romance will dominate jewellery trends Hey 2025, the 18th century called - they want their pearls back. We predict Rococo opulence will be all the rage. Think gilded glamour and frivolous fashion by the bucket load. Bring on the ruffles fit for Louis XVI.

3/ 10 Siren style will be big for summer Mermaid magic is set to hit big come summer, a theme previously toyed with by Versace, Blumarine and Connor Ives. Expect starfish motifs, glimmering sequin embellishment, figure-sculpting silhouettes and aqua hues. As for the trend's poster girl? We have our money on Phoebe Tonkin.

4/ 10 © Getty Images Meghan Markle will launch her own wellness brand With her polished appearance and gloriously healthy glow, the Duchess of Sussex is a beacon of health. Hence why we think a wellness brand courtesy of the LA native could be coming our way. After all, a Cali girl without a self-care brand? Unheard of.

5/ 10 Los Angeles will become the new New York Speaking of California, we suspect Los Angeles will become a style epicentre. It makes sense, considering that the majority of Hollywood is based there. Demna is already flying the flag for the divisive metropolis, staging Balenciaga's Pre-Fall 2024 show on Windsor Boulevard. Erewhon, anyone?

6/ 10 Euphoria makeup will be everywhere Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and the rest of the Euphoria cast are heading back to set for the third series of the hit show. Expect to see crystal-dotted eye makeup, slick eyeliner flicks and blue-purple tones begin to dominate TikTok beauty trends as fans gear up for the series' long-awaited return.

7/ 10 Being sober-curious will take off Sobriety is gaining momentum, with public figures like Tom Holland candidly sharing their sober journeys. Deciding whether to drink is deeply personal, and while we hope it doesn’t become just another 'trend,' it’s fascinating to see how many might embrace this lifestyle for the long term. Of course, there’s always the option to stick with the martinis. You do you boo.



8/ 10 AI modelling agencies will start to crop up With advancements in AI, hyper-realistic digital models can be created to represent brands, appear in campaigns, or walk virtual runways. Cue, the birth of the AI modelling agency. These agencies could manage AI-generated personas tailored to specific styles, demographics, or cultural preferences. They’d likely appeal to brands seeking cost-effective, flexible, and diverse representation. However, ethical considerations around authenticity, job displacement, and consumer perception would need to be carefully addressed.



9/ 10 © Getty Images Mikey Madison will skyrocket to stardom With a starring turn in the Palme D’Or winner Anora, former Tarantino star Mikey Madison is pipped to be catapulted into superstar status and rumours of a Best Actress Oscar are gaining momentum.Watch this space.

