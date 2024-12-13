Bella Hadid rocks 70s chic in cinched suede suit

Bella Hadid has been effortlessly keeping fashion enthusiasts on their toes - one cowboy boot at a time.

Taking her self-styling game up a level, the Orebella founder hit the streets of New York on Thursday, sporting another Seventies-inspired outfit that tugged at our nostalgic heartstrings.

The 28-year-old layered up in a tan-toned suede suit, consisting of a cinched jacket with a belted waistband, sharp lapels and matching trousers in a flared-leg silhouette. Adding a Y2K twist to her retro attire, she slipped into some point-toe kitten heels with subtle buckle detailing, merging two throwback aesthetics in one dreamy ensemble.

© GC Images The younger Hadid sister has perfected retro dressing

Underneath her textural two-piece, Bella layered a timeless monochrome striped Breton tee that oozed Parisian chic. She accessorised with her go-to skinny glasses, which neatly leaned into the popular ‘Office Siren’ notion that is currently clutching TikTok in a trendy chokehold.

She wore her raven hair down loose in a straightened style, opting for a polished makeup palette that accentuated her career-shaping features.

© GC Images The model hit the streets of NYC in Seventies suede

Bella has been revelling in her 70s apparel as of late, rarely passing up an occasion to demonstrate her penchant for the era.

Last week, the Saint Laurent model debuted another lasso-themed look with a vintage spin. Perched in the stands of a cowboy rodeo, Bella sported a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash jeans and an olive-hued suede jacket replete with - you guessed it - Seventies fringed detailing.

Fringing gained popularity in the 1970s through the counterculture and bohemian movements, drawing inspiration from Native American and Western styles. The design nodded to a laid-back, earthy aesthetic - which perfectly slots into Bella’s Wild West era and the rustic outfits included.

© Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta's AW20 Teddy Coat

Fringed accents made a welcome comeback during autumn/winter 2020 collections, with Bottega Veneta debuting its viral XL yellow teddy coat with dramatic fringing - famously worn by Rihanna.

Fellow luxury labels such as Balenciaga and Chloé have since followed suit, incorporating fringed detailings into several sell-out collections.