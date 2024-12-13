Dua Lipa says lingerie is always party-appropriate in lace suspenders

Now that we’re in December and party season is approaching, we’re under the guise that anything goes when it comes to getting dressed up.

Leading with the same mantra as us is British singer and global music phenomenon, Dua Lipa with her latest Instagram post to her 87.5M followers. Known for her fearless approach to fashion and often pushing boundaries with her bold choices in her personal style, it does just that.

© @dualipa Dua made a case for Mob Wife-inspired fur coats

Posing in a black lacy underwear set with sheer stockings held up by suspenders, she paired it with a chic chocolate brown oversized, Cruella de Vil-esque fur coat. For Dua, its clear lingerie isn’t always to be worn under your clothes, but to make a sexy, powerful statement in expressing confidence and we are so here for it.

Her nude lip and smokey eye enhanced the allure of the look, with her hair straight and slick. With this approach and minimal jewellery in sight, it keeps all eyes and focus on the outfit. Whilst we won’t be wearing this to the work Christmas party any time soon, we can’t help but envy her effortless confidence in every pic.

© @dualipa We love her sexy ensemble

Dua has never been afraid to show a bit of skin and seamlessly blends corsets and mesh ensembles into her everyday wardrobe and on-stage outfits. Sheers, leathers and fishnets are key components in her wardrobe, something we’re going to be using as fashion inspo when it comes to party season.

To recreate it yourself ahead and integrate it into your own style, pairing lacy lingerie (or dresses, if you fancy something a bit more covered up) with fur, whilst is nothing new, does create a sexy yet chic contrast and is perfect for the party season. To let your look do the talking, keep accessories minimal and opt for a simple court heel and subtle jewellery.