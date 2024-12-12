Dua Lipa dazzles in crystal-studded bodycon and leather coat

Considering her flawless fashion sense and penchant for designer pieces, it's a regular occurrence that Dua Lipa makes us green with envy.

On Wednesday, the singer did just that once again, hitting the streets of New York in an ivy-hued outfit we haven’t seen before.

Gearing up for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Londoner styled out a longline dark green leather coat with frontal flaps and a buttery smooth finish, layered over a semi sheer bodycon dotted with twinkling crystals and a pair of black stilettos with a Y2K point toe.

© Getty Dua's latest look married buttery leather and party-ready crystals

The 29-year-old wore her inky black hair down loose in a soft, straightened style with a sleek middle parting, revealing a glowing beauty blend. A generous dusting of rose pink blush, a glossy mauve lip, a flutter of mascara and a sun-kissed complexion accentuated her modelesque facial features.

In her hands, Dua clasped a curved black handbag with silver zip detailing, no doubt housing her onscreen essentials. A dainty cluster of silver jewellery adorned her ears, adding another dose of dazzle to her glimmering attire.

© GC Images The singer touched down in NYC following a short stint in Milan

In addition to her latest Studio 54-inspired look, the star has been highly generous with documenting her outfits since wrapping up the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

On Tuesday, Dua attended the PUMA Speedcat Launch Celebration at The Mall in Milan, accompanied by best friend and H! Fashion cover star Sarah Lysander and Romeo Beckham.

For the after-hours affair, she layered up in a black biker jacket complete with retro graphic detailing, a mini skirt, tights and a pair of lace-up Puma Speedcats in a monochrome colourway.

That evening, she partied alongside fellow fashionable faces such as Emily Ratajkowksi, with whom Dua was photographed with later that night. Both muses opted for gothic palettes, with Emily sporting a romantic black halterneck top with a large, contemporary silver pendant necklace.