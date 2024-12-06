Dua Lipa’s cropped diamanté baby tee is Y2K perfection

So far on her Radical Optimism tour, Dua Lipa has visited nine countries and performed 12 shows, in just five weeks - and this is just the beginning.

She's been serving looks both on and off stage during her sold-out tour, and considering it isn't due to finish until October 2025, we're in for another 10 months of splendid sartorial sass.

The top of her style agenda right now? It-girl-coded mini skirt combos, luscious layers of leather and graphic tees in all their glory.

Dua shared an Instagram 'dump' from her two shows in Seoul, South Korea, oozing It-girl glamour in a slew of stellar outfits, but it was her latest slogan tee that won the hearts of fashion lovers.

© @dualipa Dua wore the coolest personalised Y2K baby tee

She posed wearing a white t-shirt adorned with red rhinestones that read 'Falling Forever' - the name of one of the songs on her Radical Optimism album.

The tee is the epitome of playful, Y2K It-girl dressing. The classic tees during the 2000s often featured cheeky slogans and pop culture references, popularised by brands like Baby Phat and Juicy Couture. The style was a staple in the wardrobes of the likes of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, symbolising the era's love for glitzy, uber-feminine styles. In true 2000s style, Dua paired hers with some dark-wash, low-rise jeans and a chunky leather belt.

For make up, she opted for a sultry, glitzy smoky-eye effect and a glossy, peachy nude lip to balance out her dramatic eye glam.

© @dualipa Slogan tees are her go-to right now © @dualipa The ultimate graphic tee styling hack in 2024

Graphic tees have been a staple in Dua's off-duty 'tour'drobe throughout the beginning of her travels. From wearing a graphic t-shirt as a dress with no trousers underneath paired with burgundy boots, to a black baby tee from clothing brand R & M Leathers that read ‘Fetishette’ in serif writing, her retro-infused tees have been second to none.