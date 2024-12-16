Keira Knightley scores a fashion goal with £2,000 dress at football match

Keira Knightley just redefined how to nail chic winter style while catching a football match—and she did it in a jaw-dropping designer dress.

The ever-elegant star stepped out with husband James Righton to watch Como 1907 take on Roma in Italy, joined by none other than actor Michael Fassbender. The trio was spotted at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium, delivering major energy as they cheered on the game, with Keira’s outfit stealing the spotlight.

For her spectator look, Keira served up a lesson in elevated minimalism with a rebellious twist. She donned a sleeveless pencil midi dress from Erdem's spring/summer 2025 collection, featuring an abstract black floral motif that gave the pristine white fabric a bold, artistic edge. The collection, inspired by Radclyffe Hall's The Well of Loneliness, explores the interplay between masculine and feminine styles—a theme that shines through in this look.

© Getty Images for Como 1907 Keira Knightley redefines "match-day chic" in Erdem — proving that even a football game deserves a high-fashion moment.

Keira layered her £2,295 dress with an oversized black leather biker jacket lined with shearling, striking the perfect balance between edgy and elegant. The jacket’s rugged hardware juxtaposed the softness of the dress, creating an effortlessly cool vibe. She completed the outfit with sleek black leather heeled boots, adding height and a touch of refinement, and the longtime Chanel muse carried a classic black quilted handbag from the maison for a subtle nod to timeless luxury. Her bob, styled with a soft wave, and understated makeup rounded out the ensemble, proving that minimal effort can yield maximum impact.

Erdem artistry at its finest — the abstract black florals and textured details elevated Keira Knightley’s dress to wearable art.

Later in the evening, Keira added a cosy black beanie to combat the winter chill, somehow managing to turn stadium-wear into a fashion statement - and proving Taylor Swift isn't the only option to turn to for sideline style.

Keira’s connection to Erdem runs deep, and the outing was yet another indication of her longstanding relationship with the brand. She’s been a champion of the label for years, first wearing Erdem's designs in 2007 when she chose a white lace piece from its SS08 collection for the Toronto International Film Festival - the brand was only two years old at the time.

© Getty Images for Como 1907 Keira Knightley cheered alongside Michael Fassbender and husband James Righton, sporting a beanie and biker jacket, proving football fashion can still exude elegance

Since then, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has frequently turned to Erdem for red carpet moments, including her custom mint-green strapless gown at the Anna Karenina premiere in 2012.

Known for her timeless and feminine style, Keira continues to set the bar high, blending high fashion with practicality. Whether it’s at a premiere or watching the premiere league, her looks are a perfect mix of romance, artistry, and edge. And in this latest outing, she’s proved yet again why she’s one of Britain's most stylish exports.