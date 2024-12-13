Molly Mae’s winter coat game is unparalleled with these three key styles

When it comes to winter fashion, Molly-Mae Hague has a way of turning everyday outerwear into a statement. Whether she’s heading out for errands or stopping for a latte, her coat game is a masterclass in chic practicality.

From oversized bombers to chic tailored pieces, the Love Island contestant-turned-fashion mogul's cold weather wardrobe is packed with inspiration. Scroll on to peep her three standout coats this season and see why they’ve got everyone talking...

The Burgundy Longline Coat

© @mollymae Molly-Mae’s burgundy-on-black combo is winter sophistication done right.

Burgundy is having a major moment, and Molly-Mae knows it. Her deep, wine-hued wool coat is an ode to this season’s colour trend. Burgundy, a sophisticated evolution of last year’s cherry red, is a versatile shade that pairs beautifully with neutral or monochrome outfits. Molly-Mae demonstrates this perfectly, styling her coat over a sleek black turtleneck and leggings for a polished, modern vibe.

© @mollymae Molly-Mae pairs chunky knits with tailored burgundy, proving that cozy and chic go hand-in-hand this winter. Bonus points for the iconic mini Chanel moment

This particular coat, with its tailored structure and dramatic length, exudes luxury. While the exact brand remains under wraps, it echoes the trend of timeless, investment pieces—think Gucci’s latest “Rosso Ancora” designs. For those looking to emulate this look on a budget, the key lies in finding a coat with rich fabric and minimal detailing. Burgundy is bold yet wearable, adding just the right pop of colour to a winter wardrobe. "You may think it would be tricky to style burgundy, but think again. View it as you would a neutral - it’s one of those colours that go with everything. Whether it’s black tailored trousers or wide-leg blue jeans, it's the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe," explains H! Fashion's style writer Chloe Gallagher.

The Padded Bomber

© @mollymae Molly-Mae proves loungewear and padded bombers are the ultimate travel essentials for looking luxe on the go

Molly-Mae’s oversized bomber jacket is a staple that blends streetwear edge with luxe modernity. Bombers have transcended seasonal trends to become a wardrobe essential, and Molly’s take is no exception. Her jacket, made from faux leather, combines the coziness of a puffer with the clean lines of a bomber. The padded design is functional and stylish, perfect for layering over chunky knits or matching loungewear sets.

© @mollymae Latte in hand, bomber on point, and cosy vibes all around—Molly-Mae makes lounging look luxurious.

What makes this bomber even more exciting is its accessibility. Unlike Molly’s usual designer picks, this piece—available from Couture Club for £150—is a relatively affordable way to channel her effortlessly cool aesthetic. The faux leather finish adds a luxurious touch, making it look far more high-end than its price tag suggests. Pair it with sneakers for a relaxed daytime look or boots to elevate the outfit.

The Grey Wool Coat

© @mollymae When the coat’s as warm as the latte—Molly-Mae nails winter layering with a grey wool Arakii dream

Finally, we have the coat that sent Molly-Mae’s fans into a frenzy: her grey wool masterpiece. This oversized, belted coat by Arakii is the epitome of understated luxury. Crafted from high-quality wool, it offers both warmth and an effortlessly chic silhouette. Its soft, neutral tone ensures it pairs seamlessly with almost any outfit, making it a winter staple.

© @mollymae Coffee dates call for croissants, cosy wool coats, and effortless elegance. Molly-Mae knows the assignment.

Priced at £840, the Arakii coat is undoubtedly an investment piece, but its timeless design and superior craftsmanship make it worth the splurge. Molly-Mae styled hers with oversized sunglasses and a burgundy tote, proving that this coat is just as much about function as it is about form. The comments on her Instagram say it all, "Stun! need the coat," one follower gushed with another saying, "unreal coat." Fans are obsessing over the piece and scrambling to find similar options.

Why Molly-Mae's Winter Wardrobe Works

What makes Molly-Mae’s winter coat collection so enviable is its balance of practicality, trend awareness, and versatility. From the edgy bomber to the vibrant burgundy and the classic grey, her choices offer something for every mood and occasion.

These coats not only keep the cold at bay but also ensure she’s stepping out in style. Whether you’re looking to invest in a forever piece or find an affordable number, Molly-Mae’s coat game offers plenty of inspiration…