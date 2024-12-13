Sienna Miller’s androgynous power tuxedo is the look everyone's talking about

Sienna Miller once again showcased her impeccable sense of style at the Story of Christmas Appeal carol service, held at St. George’s Church in Hanover Square, London.

This star-studded event, attended by the likes of Kate Winslet and Benedict Cumberbatch, raised over £1 million for charity in its 47th year. Amidst the holiday cheer, it was Sienna's sharp tuxedo that stole the show, blending timeless elegance with a touch of daring androgyny.

The 42-year-old actress donned a black tux from Ralph Lauren's Fall 2024 collection. With its sharp lapels and expertly tailored silhouette, the outfit balanced traditional menswear elements with a distinctly feminine edge. Beneath the jacket, a crisp white shirt added classic appeal, while the bow tie brought playful sophistication. The matching trousers, tailored to perfection, elongated her frame, showcasing the enduring allure of this iconic piece.

© The Story Of Christmas Sienna Miller commanded the stage in her sharp Ralph Lauren tuxedo

This isn’t just another sartorial choice—it’s a nod to a long history of feminine power dressing. Originally democratised for the English elite in the 1890s, the tuxedo jacket became an emblem of male style. By the early 20th century, rebellious women like Renée Vivien began borrowing the piece from men’s wardrobes, paving the way for its entry into female fashion. Marlène Dietrich popularized the look on-screen in the 1930 film Morocco, and the women’s tuxedo gained traction from the 1960s, both on runways and in the streets.

It was Yves Saint Laurent who elevated the tuxedo jacket to a symbol of feminine power in his 1966 fall-winter collection. Despite initial skepticism, his groundbreaking design resonated with women seeking bold, modern style, and the tuxedo jacket became a staple. Helmut Newton immortalised it in his 1975 photograph, and Yves Saint Laurent paid homage to this piece again during his 2002 retrospective show, cementing its place in fashion history.

© The Story Of Christmas Bow ties and boldness. Sienna Miller brought high-fashion to holiday spirit with the timeless tux moment

Sienna accessorised her tuxedo with a pair of Erdem Gold Bee Hoop Drop Earrings, adding a delicate touch of glamor. First spotted on her in 2019, the earrings showcased her knack for rewearing timeless pieces. Her relaxed up-do and blurred red lip enhanced the overall look, adding warmth to her structured outfit.

From its roots in the male wardrobe to its role as a symbol of female empowerment, the tuxedo remains a statement of strength and style. And Sienna, with her modern interpretation, reminded us all why this iconic ensemble remains as relevant as ever.