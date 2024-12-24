Elsa Hosk takes style cues from Princess Diana for NYE

If you’re still struggling to come to terms with the fact that within just a few days 2024 will be over and out, it’s highly likely that you’ve not even thought about what you’re going to wear as the clock strikes midnight on December 31st.

Thankfully for us, everyone peak-chic model turned fashion designer Elsa Hosk just shared a much-needed belt of outfit inspiration and it's perfect for the holiday season.

Sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram followers on Monday, unsurprisingly, the Swedish model chose to sport an outfit that has fashion lovers weak at the knees (something that happens rather frequently when scrolling through her feed).

© @hoskelsa Elsa chose gilded glam for a night out

For this occasion, the 36-year-old decided to channel her inner Princess Diana, settling on a ruched, off-the-shoulder black gown not too dissimilar to that iconic Christina Stambolian cocktail dress Diana wore to the Serpentine Gallery in 1994.

© Getty Images The famous black revenge dress is still referenced today

Elsa’s dress in question was the Rose Draped Midi Dress from Vietnamese fashion label Datt. In true It-Girl style, Elsa accessorised her outfit to perfection, adding a selection of chunky gold jewellery, a set of blacked-out sunglasses and a pair of pointed-toe pump heels.

© @hoskelsa Elsa styled the classic dress with a touch of modern edge

Leaning into her love for the late princess's style even more, she wore her bleach blonde bob in a messy yet regal side part updo, letting a few face-framing pieces hug her chiselled cheekbones.

This isn't the first time the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has paid homage to Princess Diana on the world stage, nor the first time she’s recreated that Serpentine Gallery look.

Her look won Halloween 2024

For Halloween this year she went all out to create a look that was quite literally the spitting image of Diana, right down to the pixie cut wig, custom-made dress and loveable attitude.

It’s safe to say that if you’re unsure about what to wear this holiday season, taking cues from either Princess Diana or Elsa Hosk is a failsafe option.