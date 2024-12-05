Elsa Hosk is the new face of PrettyLittleThing

Supermodel and fashion designer Elsa Hosk is the new face of British-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing - fronting its capsule collection of party season must-haves.

The collection, which launches online today, embodies her signature style: Swedish elegance with her classic cool-girl flair. And an extra touch of evening glamour makes the pieces perfect for all autumn/winter festivities.

Elsa said about the collaboration: “I adore fashion, but most of all, I like experimenting with different fashion items and brands. I love being able to style designer brands with more affordable pieces. Therefore, when PrettyLittleThing approached me to be the ‘face of’ their party wear campaign and seeing how elevated and luxurious the collection felt, I thought it was a perfect fit for me. Who doesn’t love dressing up for the party season!”

© PrettyLittleThing Elsa Hosk is the new face of PrettyLitteThing

From a luxe lace maxi dress in 2024's favourite burgundy colourway to a classic little black dress for all occasions, preppy tailored pieces and a dramatic faux fur maxi coat that oozes glamour, Elsa’s It-girl elegance with a contemporary edge make her the perfect pairing for the collection.

© PrettyLittleThing The capsule collection is perfect for party season

The 36-year-old is one of the most coveted models of the moment, fronting campaigns for the likes of Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and of course, Victoria's Secret, prior to her work with PLT.

Umar Kamani, founder of PrettyLittleThing explains: "Elsa Hosk embodies modern elegance and timeless style, and I'm pleased to have her as the face of PrettyLittleThing's new collection. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for the brand, where quiet luxury meets effortless sophistication. Elsa's sense of fashion and charm make her the ideal ambassador to bring this vision to life. This is more than just a collection; it's a statement. We're redefining how fashion makes you look and feel - elevated, elegant, and inspiring."

© PrettyLittleThing Elsa Hosk x PrettyLittleThing

The partywear collection is available to shop online today from 4pm GMT - and trust us, it won't be around for long...