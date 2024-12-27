Nicola Peltz Beckham brought back an unexpected Y2K accessory for Christmas 2024

Leave it to Victoria Beckham’s only daughter-in-law to champion a Y2K trend resurgence just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The 29-year-old actress, film director and Marc Jacobs muse has been more active than ever on her social media accounts over the holiday period, giving fans a sneak peek behind the scenes into both her wardrobe and famous family life.

As expected the Brooklyn-Peltz crew went all out to celebrate together, with Nicola leading the stylistic charge.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Statement jewellery is only set to skyrocket in 2025

Sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram account on Christmas Eve, Nicola kept her festive ‘fit rather laid back, however enlisted a set of chunky Y2K-approved resin bangles to elevate everything.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola loves to keep her glam sleek and elegant

Resin bracelets, much like lowrise waistlines, graphic t-shirts and every other early to mid-2000s style staple's under the sun, have made a triumphant return into the fashion realm over the past year, with famous It-Girls putting them on the map.

© Launchmetrics Saint Laurent F24

Fashion empires such as Saint Laurent, Tory Burch and Victoria Beckham have recently included a selection of resin bracelet styles in their summer and winter collections, while Iris Law, Bella Hadid and Nicola have been wearing the style on repeat.

In true cool-girl style, Nicola paired her bracelet duo with a plain black ribbed vest top, a full face of glam and her hair pinned up ready for a voluminous statement. The understated yet peak chic look was obviously just the warm-up outfit of the holiday season, Nicola changing into a vibrant satin red corset and set of low-rise black trousers for Christmas Day.

Though it’s too late to request a set of chunky resin bracelets for Xmas this year, might we remind you that we’re currently in the middle of a sale period? You’re most welcome…