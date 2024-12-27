Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz Beckham brought back an unexpected Y2K accessory for Christmas 2024
Subscribe
Nicola Peltz Beckham brought back an unexpected Y2K accessory for Christmas 2024
Digital Cover fashion-trends© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham brought back an unexpected Y2K accessory for Christmas 2024

The 29-year-old actress and director is bringing back the resin bangle and we're obsessed

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Leave it to Victoria Beckham’s only daughter-in-law to champion a Y2K trend resurgence just in time for New Year’s Eve. 

The 29-year-old actress, film director and Marc Jacobs muse has been more active than ever on her social media accounts over the holiday period, giving fans a sneak peek behind the scenes into both her wardrobe and famous family life. 

As expected the Brooklyn-Peltz crew went all out to celebrate together, with Nicola leading the stylistic charge. 

Nicola Peltz styles a black tank top with resin bracelets on her Instagram© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Statement jewellery is only set to skyrocket in 2025

Sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram account on Christmas Eve, Nicola kept her festive ‘fit rather laid back, however enlisted a set of chunky Y2K-approved resin bangles to elevate everything. 

Nicola loves to keep her glam sleek and elegant © @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Nicola loves to keep her glam sleek and elegant

Resin bracelets, much like lowrise waistlines, graphic t-shirts and every other early to mid-2000s style staple's under the sun, have made a triumphant return into the fashion realm over the past year, with famous It-Girls putting them on the map. 

Saint Laurent F24© Launchmetrics
Saint Laurent F24

Fashion empires such as Saint Laurent, Tory Burch and Victoria Beckham have recently included a selection of resin bracelet styles in their summer and winter collections, while Iris Law, Bella Hadid and Nicola have been wearing the style on repeat. 

View post on Instagram
 

In true cool-girl style, Nicola paired her bracelet duo with a plain black ribbed vest top, a full face of glam and her hair pinned up ready for a voluminous statement. The understated yet peak chic look was obviously just the warm-up outfit of the holiday season, Nicola changing into a vibrant satin red corset and set of low-rise black trousers for Christmas Day. 

Though it’s too late to request a set of chunky resin bracelets for Xmas this year, might we remind you that we’re currently in the middle of a sale period? You’re most welcome…

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More