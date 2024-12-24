Nicola Peltz Beckham's faux fur coat with nothing underneath look is a NYE dream

‘Tis the season to dress in your most opulent of ensembles and blame it on the Christmas spirit.

Indulging in the festive spirit early this year (and might we mention, with utter style) is none other than actress, director, model and daughter-in-law to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Posting to her Instagram feed on Monday night with a selection of high-glam images, Nicola proved that the holiday period is the perfect time to wear something over the top, or in Nicola’s case, something a smidge sultry.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Wearing a faux fur coat with nothing underneath is quickly becoming an It-Girl go-to

In the photos which she captioned “holiday sparkle by @davidyurman” the American It-Girl can be seen styling a cosy, peak-chic black fluffy coat with nothing underneath. To accessorise, Nicola stacked a selection of her favourite jewellery pieces from David Yurman and let her career-defining face card do all the heavy lifting.

Opting for a rosy, alpine wind-kissed blush look, a subtle smokey eye and a lick of glossy lipstick. She wore her long dark locks out in a side-parted style, with her fringing pieces slightly volumised at the root to frame her face.

Nicola isn’t the only famed face sporting the minimal clothing trend this winter. Kicking off the trend back in November was Swedish model, muse and founder of Helsa Studio Elsa Hosk. She decided on a sleek trench coat and butter yellow head scarf combo, which she styled to perfection.

© Instagram/@haileybieber The Saint Laurent muse made a major 'less is more' statement in her sultry look

Not long after, Rhode founder and mother of one Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram in a brown fluffy coat and slicked-back bun hairstyle, effortlessly perfecting the 'less is more' aesthetic.

Though we’re unsure if we’ll recreate Nicola, Elsa and Hailey’s option of styling a coat with nothing underneath for family Christmas, New Year’s Eve is a whole other kettle of fish… Watch this space.