Simone Ashley is a festive vision in silky mini dress

Simone Ashley is a Prada girl through and through. Alongside Jacquemus and 16Arlington, the Bridgerton star has incorporated several luxury brands into her sartorial vocabulary, leaving her loyal followers with many outfits to feast their eyes on.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old attended the premiere for Sky Cinema's The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, alongside Ruth Fielding, Camilla Deakin, Lenny Rush, Eliza Riley, Mae Muller and other industry veterans.

For the festive affair, Simone looked to powerhouse Prada for her outfit, slipping into a Christmas-themed red mini dress cut from silk and crafted with a sensual scooped neckline, a puffed skirt, a mini silhouette and dark crystal embellishment in the shape of a bow.

© Getty The Bridgerton actress wore Prada for the event

A pair of simple black ballet pumps with floral detailing and a sleek patent finish made for a sensible yet on-trend shoewear selection.

The Netflix phenomenon wore her glossy hair down loose in tumbling curls with a sharp side parting courtesy of hairstylist Hyungsun Ju, while opting for a glowing beauty blend by Alex Babsky. A pair of diamond drop earrings added a healthy dose of yuletide dazzle to her thematic aesthetic.

© Getty Simone is a certified Prada girl

Standing at 5’10, it comes as little surprise that Simone loves a short silhouette to enhance her height. Last month, the It-Brit stepped out in London to celebrate the launch of the 2025 Pirelli Calendar.

Styled by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray (Lily James’ go-to girl), Simone oozed cool-girl elegance in a black blazer featuring dramatic shoulder pads and a feminine cut around the waist and a cinching waist belt, paired with matching mini shorts.

A pair of sheer black tights and black court heels finished off her contemporary-chic ensemble.

Looking to her trusty hair and makeup team once again, she opted for a super sleek hair in a middle parting styled by Hyungsun Ju, and soft glam make up by Alex Babsky.