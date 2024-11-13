Simone Ashley just wore mini shorts on the red carpet and we're obsessed

Last night, It-Brit Simone Ashley stepped out in London to celebrate the launch of the 2025 Pirelli Calander.

The actress, who plays Kate Bridgerton (nee Sharma) in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, made her debut in this year's calendar titled "Refresh and Reveal", shot by Ethan James Green.

The images shared from inside the hard-to-get-your-hands-on annual issue are truly stunning (more on this later), and the outfit she wore to celebrate at the Natural History Museum, proved exactly why she's coveted sartorial muse.

© Jeff Spicer Simone Ashley's blazer and mini shorts red carpet look was completely It-girl-coded

Styled by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Simone oozed cool-girl elegance in a black blazer featuring dramatic shoulder pads and a feminine cut around the waist and a cinching waist belt, paired with matching mini shorts.

A pair of sheer black tights and black court heels finished off her contemporary-chic ensemble.

© Jeff Spicer Simone posed with photographer Ethan James Green at the "2025 Pirelli Calendar VIP Gala" at the Natural History Museum

She opted for Naomi Campbell-approved super sleek hair in a middle parting styled by Hyungsun Ju, and soft glam make up by Alex Babsky.

The night also saw her fellow calendar stars including Padma Lakshmi, John Boyega, Martine Gutierrez and Elodie Di Patrizi in attendance.

H! Fashion's Orion Scott explains of the calendar images: "Shot on the beaches of Miami by famed fashion photographer Ethan James Green, the same genius behind many of the fashion sphere's most iconic editorial and cover shots, each subject features in both a full colour and black and white shot."

"Simone's chosen image was shot in a make-shift on-site studio set up at Miami’s Virginia Key Beach Park. The black and white image showcased the Sex Education actress in a revealing, yet overly chic sopping wet white ribbed tank top (ripped at one shoulder) and a set of knickers. Letting her natural long curly brunette locks roam free, Ethan captured the 29-year-old in her purest form, reminding lovers of fashion and photography just how striking a black-and-white image can be."