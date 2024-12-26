Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Day 2024 outfit is the epitome of statement winter-chic

We can always rely on Jennifer Lopez for a winter-ready ensemble that perfected popstar glam.

The 55-year-old joined the likes of fashion icons Lily James, Molly Mae Hague and Dua Lipa by sharing images on social media of her stylish Christmas Day outfit.

In true A-list fashion, she spent the 2024 holidays lapping up the snowy mountains of Aspen, Colorado - an area that glistens at this time of year thanks to both the snow reflecting in the winter sun, and the glamorous celebrities who hit the hotspot every year.

JLo shared Instagram images with her 249m followers from her trip wearing an outfit that oozed winter chic. She opted for a black puffer coat with a dramatic black and brown fluffy-trimmed hood, giving a classic slope-side coat a statement edge. A black Lady Dior bag added a finishing touch of designer glam.

© @jlo Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Day outfit oozed winter chic

She paired it with slim dark trousers and the pièce de résistance - showstopping textured snow boots made of furry material that added some of her signature frivolous flair.

Wearing fashion-forward pieces with a dramatic edge is JLo's bread and butter. On Christmas Eve, she opted for an oversized shearling jacket, paired with baggy ripped jeans and chunky suede boots.

© GC Images Jennifer Lopez is seen out and about on December 24, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The multihyphenate Hollywood icon has long been one of the globe's most iconic style icons.

"Considered a 90s-into-Noughties diva with the sass-infused style to match, Jennifer has really been through the visual motions when it comes to trends," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "Baker boy hats, low-slung jeans, Juicy Couture velour sets contrasted with large hoops, iridescent blue eyeshadow and bandage dresses - you name, she’s worn it."

"The star’s style evolved as she progressed through her career, with the 2010s and current day 2020s producing a bedazzled string of crystal-clad gowns, curve-enhancing looks. Shelving 00s dress codes in favour of showbiz sartorials, the actress leaned into Hollywood style, increasingly opting for longline dresses, satin mini dresses and tight-fitting sets by party-girl names from David Koma to Valentino."