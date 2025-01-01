Brooke Shields spent NYE on the beach with her lookalike daughters

Iconic actress and model Brooke Shields is known for many things. Scene stealing turns in Chalet Girl (a Winter must-see) and A Castle for Christmas (if you haven’t watched it, we implore you), and those famous Calvin Klein ads.

But you may not know that she also has two daughters with her husband Chris Henchy who she married in 2001. And surprise surprise, good looks run in the family.

Brooke rang in the new year with her family on a beach in Nassau, The Bahamas (we are frantically makes a note of this for next year as we sit here with our heating on full blast.)

She posed for a sweet snap with her daughters, wearing a brown triangle bikini with gold jewellery, topped off with a raffia hat.

© Getty Images Brooke and her daughters on the beach in The Bahamas

Brooke’s eldest daughter (on the right) - born in 2003 - is Rowan Francis Henchy and she's currently studying at university in The US. She plumped for a brown bikini top to match her mum's, teamed with sunglasses and a holiday staple - the white linen trouser.

Grier Hammond Henchy (on the left) was born three years after her big sister and hit the headlines in 2002 when she wore her mum’s incredible 1998 Golden Globes red dress to her prom. A fact that doesn’t make us writhe with jealousy. Not at all.

Grier, like her older sister is also currently studying and paired a green structured bikini top with a floral maxi skirt for the pic.

© GC Images Brooke and her eldest daughter Rowan Francis at an event in New York earlier this year.

Who is Brooke Shield’s husband?

Chris Henchy is an American film director, writer and producer best known for his work on TV shows Entourage and frequently collaborating with Will Ferrell. He also co-created the famous comedy website Funny or Die.

He met Brooke Shields in 1999 on the Warner Brothers lot in California and the couple tied the knot two years later.

© Getty Images Brooke and Grier Hammond Henchy attend the 2024 TriBeCa Ball at the New York Academy of Art in April this year

Brooke isn't the only A-lister who jetted away for a spot of sunshine to ring in the New Year. Other celebrities who opted for the beach over Baltic temperatures include Lily James and Ashley Graham who celebrated her husband Justin's 44th birthday in the raging sunshine.