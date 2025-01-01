Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora wore 8 outfits this NYE - lets overanalyse them
Subscribe
Rita Ora wore 8 outfits this NYE - lets overanalyse them
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Rita Ora wore 8 outfits this NYE - lets overanalyse them

The pop star was on hosting duty to see in the New Year

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
5 minutes ago
Share this:

Celebrities, they’re just like us, eh? Except generally speaking, to celebrate New Year’s Eve we slap on some sequin attire paired with a bit of red lipstick and call it a day. 

Pop sensation, actress and media mogul Rita Ora however, donned an impressive eight outfits for the occasion. We don’t envy her dry cleaning bill.

Rita was working for the big celebrations, adding another hosting gig to her impressive CV, alongside Ryan Seacrest for Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Rockin Eve in New York’s Times Square. 

She led proceedings at the MTV EMA Awards in Manchester earlier this year - sporting no less than 10 outfits for that particular work function. The woman loves a quick-change!

Rita Ora wears a purple shirt, tie and trousers while singing into a microphone for the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York© Penske Media via Getty Images
Rita Ora performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025 held in Times Square, New York

Readers of a certain age will have heard of Dick Clarke’s famous show because it’s the event at which Ross and Monica’s infamous sibling dance takes place in Millennial comfort watch Friends (Joey is taken along to the event by his roommate the dancer Janine - played by Elle McPherson.)

Rita was hosting alongside long time American celebrity host Ryan Seacrest for the New Year’s Eve special, which marked Ryan’s 20th time ringing in the New Year. 

This year proceedings were slightly dampened by an onslaught of heavy rain, but when did a bit of drizzle stop anyone?

Sophie Ellis Bextor performs at Dick Clarke's Rockin New Year's Eve wearing a sequin silver dress embellished with pink flowers and trimmed with pink feathers. She is surrounded by backup dancers wearing black and silver ensembles.© Jose A. Alvarado, Jr.
Sophie Ellis Bextor performs at Dick Clarke's New Year's Rockin Eve

There was a hefty roster of musical guests including Sophie Ellis Bextor, Kesha, Carrie Underwood and Alanis Morisette

Even host Rita took a turn on the mic to sing a quick song and remind everybody of her very successful day job. 

Her looks for the event  ranged from a super fluffy red bomber to hot off the catwalk neon pink Stella McCartney. Let's take a good look shall we...

Cheshire Cat© FilmMagic

Cheshire Cat

Sporting a cheetah print coat (nice and warm, we wholeheartedly approve Rita) with co ordinating knee high boots, black gloves and a big old grin.  

Think Pink© FilmMagic

Think Pink

Arriving at the event wearing the Stella McCartney pink loop knit jumper slash scarf that we're not even remotely jealous of. Not a bit. We promise...

Come up Roses© Al Drago

Come up Roses

Looking immaculate in a white floor length coat with incredible 3D floral detail and big patch pockets, paired with white boots.

Paint the Town© GC Images

Paint the Town

Looking seriously snuggly in this sumptuously soft red bombed teamed with a leather maxi skirt. 

Hell for Leather© GC Images

Hell for Leather

Posing in Times Square earlier in the day wearing brown leather trousers and a leather bomber with snuggly faux fur hood. 

Sheer Drama© FilmMagic

Sheer Drama

Ramping up the sex appeal in a seriously sheer black lace dress paired with glittering earrings and a hefty shaggy coat to keep the chill at bay. 

Ice Queen© FilmMagic

Ice Queen

Looking very Elsa from Frozen meets Cher from Clueless in a pale blue bouclé two piece with fringed edging, plus an umbrella for the inevitable downpour. 

Purple Rain© GC Images

Purple Rain

Wearing possibly our favourite look of the night - top to toe coordinating purple shirt, tie, tights and skirt, paired with black knee high boots.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More