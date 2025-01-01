Rita Ora wore 8 outfits this NYE - lets overanalyse them

Celebrities, they’re just like us, eh? Except generally speaking, to celebrate New Year’s Eve we slap on some sequin attire paired with a bit of red lipstick and call it a day.

Pop sensation, actress and media mogul Rita Ora however, donned an impressive eight outfits for the occasion. We don’t envy her dry cleaning bill.

Rita was working for the big celebrations, adding another hosting gig to her impressive CV, alongside Ryan Seacrest for Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Rockin Eve in New York’s Times Square.

She led proceedings at the MTV EMA Awards in Manchester earlier this year - sporting no less than 10 outfits for that particular work function. The woman loves a quick-change!

© Penske Media via Getty Images Rita Ora performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025 held in Times Square, New York

Readers of a certain age will have heard of Dick Clarke’s famous show because it’s the event at which Ross and Monica’s infamous sibling dance takes place in Millennial comfort watch Friends (Joey is taken along to the event by his roommate the dancer Janine - played by Elle McPherson.)

Rita was hosting alongside long time American celebrity host Ryan Seacrest for the New Year’s Eve special, which marked Ryan’s 20th time ringing in the New Year.

This year proceedings were slightly dampened by an onslaught of heavy rain, but when did a bit of drizzle stop anyone?

© Jose A. Alvarado, Jr. Sophie Ellis Bextor performs at Dick Clarke's New Year's Rockin Eve

There was a hefty roster of musical guests including Sophie Ellis Bextor, Kesha, Carrie Underwood and Alanis Morisette.

Even host Rita took a turn on the mic to sing a quick song and remind everybody of her very successful day job.

Her looks for the event ranged from a super fluffy red bomber to hot off the catwalk neon pink Stella McCartney. Let's take a good look shall we...

© FilmMagic Cheshire Cat Sporting a cheetah print coat (nice and warm, we wholeheartedly approve Rita) with co ordinating knee high boots, black gloves and a big old grin.

© FilmMagic Think Pink Arriving at the event wearing the Stella McCartney pink loop knit jumper slash scarf that we're not even remotely jealous of. Not a bit. We promise...

© Al Drago Come up Roses Looking immaculate in a white floor length coat with incredible 3D floral detail and big patch pockets, paired with white boots.

© GC Images Paint the Town Looking seriously snuggly in this sumptuously soft red bombed teamed with a leather maxi skirt.

© GC Images Hell for Leather Posing in Times Square earlier in the day wearing brown leather trousers and a leather bomber with snuggly faux fur hood.

© FilmMagic Sheer Drama Ramping up the sex appeal in a seriously sheer black lace dress paired with glittering earrings and a hefty shaggy coat to keep the chill at bay.

© FilmMagic Ice Queen Looking very Elsa from Frozen meets Cher from Clueless in a pale blue bouclé two piece with fringed edging, plus an umbrella for the inevitable downpour.