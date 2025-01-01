Rita Ora wore 8 outfits this NYE - lets overanalyse them

Celebrities, they’re just like us, eh? Except generally speaking, to celebrate New Year’s Eve we slap on some sequin attire paired with a bit of red lipstick and call it a day.
Pop sensation, actress and media mogul Rita Ora however, donned an impressive eight outfits for the occasion. We don’t envy her dry cleaning bill.
Rita was working for the big celebrations, adding another hosting gig to her impressive CV, alongside Ryan Seacrest for Dick Clarke’s New Year’s Rockin Eve in New York’s Times Square.
She led proceedings at the MTV EMA Awards in Manchester earlier this year - sporting no less than 10 outfits for that particular work function. The woman loves a quick-change!
Readers of a certain age will have heard of Dick Clarke’s famous show because it’s the event at which Ross and Monica’s infamous sibling dance takes place in Millennial comfort watch Friends (Joey is taken along to the event by his roommate the dancer Janine - played by Elle McPherson.)
Rita was hosting alongside long time American celebrity host Ryan Seacrest for the New Year’s Eve special, which marked Ryan’s 20th time ringing in the New Year.
This year proceedings were slightly dampened by an onslaught of heavy rain, but when did a bit of drizzle stop anyone?
There was a hefty roster of musical guests including Sophie Ellis Bextor, Kesha, Carrie Underwood and Alanis Morisette.
Even host Rita took a turn on the mic to sing a quick song and remind everybody of her very successful day job.
Her looks for the event ranged from a super fluffy red bomber to hot off the catwalk neon pink Stella McCartney. Let's take a good look shall we...