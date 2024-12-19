Lily James stuns in low-slung cargo pants

When she’s not decked out in her Hollywood finery, Lily James likes to keep a low profile.

The actress is queen of casualwear, regularly debuting new, mooch-worthy looks online for all to see. Her latest cool-girl outfit dropped on Wednesday, when the star enjoyed a night in alongside Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park.

For the wholesome soirée, the 35-year-old slipped into a black off-the-shoulder top and a pair of khaki-hued cargo pants with a low-slung waistband and a utilitarian style.

© @ashleypark The actress nails safari-chic in low-slung cargo pants

She wore her sandy blonde hair down loose in a voluminous fashion, allowing her subtle bangs to shape her screen-gracing features. A simple, sparkling pair of stud earrings glimmered from beneath her healthy locks.

Cargo pants continue to dip in and out of the trend cycle. The recognisable slacks originated in the 1930s as functional military wear, designed by the British Army with large pockets for carrying equipment.

© Getty Off-White AW23 © Getty Tom Ford SS22 © Getty Versace AW23

Adopted by the U.S. Army during WWII, they became a symbol of utility. In the 1990s, cargo pants entered mainstream fashion, blending practicality with streetwear style, and have since remained a versatile wardrobe staple beloved by university freshers and nature worshippers alike.

The high fashion sphere caught on, with brands like Marc Jacobs, Off-White and Jacquemus incorporating the design into their past collections.

Recently, Lily has been busy jetting off to mysterious destinations, armed with a series of unexpected accessories and cosy loungewear sets.

Earlier this month, the Pam & Tommy actress shared a serene selfie via social media, sporting a cosy dusty blue knit, a matching baseball cap and a sprinkling of gold jewellery including a pendant necklace and small hoop earrings.

The It-Brit plugged into Apple’s old-school wired EarPods, opting against the tech empire’s more popular wireless counterparts. The sign of a true It-girl who doesn’t fall prey to fleeting trends.