Maya Jama roars into 2025 in feline leopard print bodycon

When it comes to making a statement, Maya Jama knows exactly how to command our attention.

The TV presenter dazzled in a stunning leopard-print corset gown for her debut as a judge on The Masked Singer. From the bold print to the meticulous details, this look was the ultimate balance of glamour and edge.

The Alex Perry dress, crafted from the brand’s new signature “Leopard Burnout” fabric, features a luxurious interplay of sheer and opaque textures in a tobacco brown hue. Described by the brand as a fabric “thoughtfully designed to shape the body for a sculpted silhouette,” it’s easy to see why this £1,475 piece was selected by Maya's longtime stylist Rhea Francois. The strapless design with a boned bodice and its detachable off-shoulder glove sleeves added a touch of vintage drama while the rear slit ensured ease of movement without compromising on elegance.

© @mayajama Serving confidence and curves – the queen of the jungle has entered the chat.

Maya paired the dress with glossy black stiletto heels and let her outfit speak for itself, keeping accessories minimal. Her beauty look, executed flawlessly by makeup artist Letitia Sophia, featured soft, glowing skin, a defined winged liner, and a nude lip that complemented the warm tones of the dress. Patrick Wilson styled her hair in side-parted waves, giving a nod to Old Hollywood glamour while maintaining a modern edge.

The significance of leopard print extends beyond its aesthetic appeal. As Jo Weldon writes in her book Fierce: The History of Leopard Print, "People who wear leopard print aren't afraid to make themselves visible. They wear it to stand out, not to blend in." Maya herself expressed her excitement for the evening, sharing on Instagram, "Thrilllled to be joining The Masked Singer family… Felt well official with my notepad, nervous being the newbie but this series is so much fun!"

© @mayajama Night lights, wild vibes – Maya's curled mane is a whole mood.

Leopard print was a recurring theme in AW24 collections, with brands like Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, and Versace incorporating it into their designs. While some trace its recent resurgence to TikTok’s mob-wife aesthetic, others, like Maya, have reinvented the pattern for a refined, timeless look.

"After It-girls including Mia Regan, Kate Moss and Alexa Chung started incorporating wildlife-themed patterns into their AW23 wardrobes, the 'Mob Wife' trend swiftly followed suit. Taking inspiration from TV cult classics like The Sopranos and Goodfellas, the trend cycle was peppered with animal prints of various kinds," notes H! Fashion’s Chloe Gallacher, "Later into 2024 came more refined takes on the trend… This season, the fashion girlies are reverting back to classic leopard print, and I, for one, am completely on board."

© @mayajama Alex Perry leopard print, but make it backstage glam.

Whether on the runway or the streets, leopard print is here to stay—and Maya Jama's roaring start to 2025 ensures that this trend continues to captivate.