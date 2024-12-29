24 celebrity style moments that defined 2024, according to a fashion writer

In a year which Barbie walked so Wicked could run, Zendaya made tenniscore the sartorial trend of the year, and Doja Cat actually turned up to the Met Gala dressed as a feline, 2024 wasn't without its memorable fashion moments.

From the most jaw-dropping looks to the styling that caused a scene, HELLO! rounds up the most defining fashion moments of the year.

1/ 24 © John Shearer Tyla's Met Gala look Making her Met Gala debut, Balmain fashioned a dress made of sand for South African singer Tyla, who had to be carried up the steps of the Met in her ultra-delicate, sculpted garment. The attention to detail was unmatched, with the 'Water' hitmaker wearing glittering sand glued to her shoulders and wrists, along with water-droplet nails and a sand-timer clutch bag nodding to 'the sands of time'.

2/ 24 © Aliah Anderson Kim Kardashian's viral cardigan moment Aside from her impossibly snatched waist in her Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano gown, Kim Kardashian's peculiar choice to wear a grey cardigan over her shoulders at the Met Gala sparked the biggest internet debate since her diamond earring dropped into the ocean. The SKIMS founder layered her antique corset with an off-the-rack grey cardigan that even showed signs of pilling and had mismatched buttons. A last-minute malfunction cover-up or a stroke of sartorial genius? We'll leave that with you…

3/ 24 Phoebe Dynevor's angelic Victoria Beckham gown Victoria Beckham may not have been at the 2024 Met Gala in person, but her presence was palpable as Bridgerton muse Phoebe Dynevor graced the spotlight wearing one of Victoria's designs. The occasion marked a milestone moment for the former Spice Girl, whose creations had yet to be worn to the prolific event by anyone but herself.

4/ 24 © Getty Everything Zendaya wore in 2024 Zendaya dominated the style scene during the press tour for Challengers, going totally method in her sartorial approach alongside her stylist, Law Roach. Scoring an ace in the style department in Rome, Zendaya rocked a jaw-dropping look worthy of Centre Court attention, consisting of a custom Loewe tennis dress, complete with a deep plunging neckline and kitsch pleated skirt, embellished with all-over sparkles. The element that declared 'Game, Set, Match' on Zendaya's outfit, however? Her white tennis-ball heels affixed with real, optic yellow tennis balls on the stem of the heel.

5/ 24 © getty Princess of Wales' Trooping the Colour dress Royal fans watched in awe as the Princess of Wales made a return to the spotlight for the first time since Christmas Day 2023 after revealing she was receiving treatment for cancer. In her moving return, Kate opted for a white dress complete with black piping by Jenny Packham, elevating the look with a statement neck bow. Taking style notes from Audrey Hepburn's white bow-adorned gown worn as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, the Princess of Wales shone bright in her Hollywood-inspired ensemble.

6/ 24 © Getty Images Doja Cat is... a cat Rapper Doja Cat took Met Gala theatrics to the next level dressed as a feline by Oscar de la Renta, in a look that broke the Internet.



7/ 24 © Getty Images Bad Bunny's slick suit Bad Bunny stole the show at the Met Gala in an corseted Maison Margiela Artisanal suit with a snatched silhouette, blending classic tailoring with avant-garde flair. This bold look highlighted his ability to bridge gender-fluid and traditional menswear.

8/ 24 © Ryan Emberley Daisy Edgar Jones' style transformation She went from BBC breakout star to Hollywood darling in the space of just four years, and her wardrobe underwent a serious glow up in the process. Whilst promoting her latest movie, Twisters, Daisy enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, known for working with fashion muses Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. In one wardrobe-defining moment this year, Daisy floated through the On Swift Horses premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in a sky-blue, sheer gown by Gucci. The gown’s sheer ethereal fabric gave the actress an angelic silhouette, as she completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

9/ 24 © The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Taylor Swift's glittering lime-green gown Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits were a masterclass in storytelling, with over a dozen outfit changes per show reflecting her musical eras. At the 2024 Golden Globes, however, Taylor glittered in a chartreuse green Gucci gown towering on the red carpet in the scene-stealing look.



10/ 24 © Getty Margot Robbie's final Barbie moment Barbie feels like a fever dream, but at the start of 2024, leading lady Margot Robbie was still very much lapping up her plastic fantastic success during awards season. At the 2024 Golden Globes, the Australian actress dazzled in a bubblegum pink Armani gown.



11/ 24 © Getty Images Miley Cyrus' Grammy dress Who can forget Miley's wardrobe roulette at the 2024 Grammy Awards? Taking to the stage, Miley served up a glittering blast from the past as she slipped into a Tina Turner-esque fringed dress for her performance of 'Flowers', which landed her with her first Grammy.





12/ 24 © GC Images Pamela Anderson's bare-faced beauty It's hard to choose just one standout moment from Pamela Anderson's style arsenal. The former Baywatch babe in her empowering journey of self love has famously ditched her beauty bag in favour of makeup-free outings, but that doesn't mean her wardrobe has dulled.



Oozing effortless glamour, Pamela stepped out in New York City wearing a glittering fringed mini skirt and boxy satin blouse. So simple, but so standout.

13/ 24 © CBS Photo Archive Beyoncé AKA Cowboy Carter Is it just us, or does Cowboy Carter feel like a lifetime ago? Beyoncé's country music era was firmly etched in the memory bank of 2024, along with her Western-themed dressing. At the Grammys, Bey's ensemble consisted of a black leather jacket embellished with silver studs, paired with a cowgirl hat from Stetson.



14/ 24 © WireImage Timothée Chalamet's Dune transformation Timothée Chalamet continued his reign as a sartorial icon at the premiere of Dune: Part Two wearing matching leather boiler suits with his co-star Zendaya in his-and-hers baby blue and peachy pink - from Korean label Juun J.



15/ 24 © Dave Benett Sienna Miller's boho style If 2024 proved one thing, it's that Sienna Miller will forever wear the crown of boho dressing at Glastonbury. The Wellington boot-adorned actress brought slouchy style to Worthy Farm, leading the style set with her usual unrivalled glamour.



16/ 24 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Rihanna's Fashion Week attire Only Rihanna could rock up to Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris wearing a baseball cap - and totally steal the scene.



17/ 24 © Hindustan Times The Ambani wedding The son of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, wed his beautiful bride Radhika Merchant - and the $600m nuptials spanning from March to July were a glittering affair of sartorial splendour. The celebrations were fittingly lavish, with the bride wearing several show-stopping wedding dresses – but her final liquid gold gown was particularly memorable.



18/ 24 Victoria Beckham's birthday dress Victoria Beckham was an ethereal goddess in a sheer, cloud blue chiffon dress to mark her 50th birthday. The fashion designer's star-studded birthday bash brought together her family and closest friends, and even gave fans an incredibly rare Spice Girls reunion.

19/ 24 © Getty Demi Moore's liquid metal dress Demi Moore stopped us in our tracks when she stepped out in Milan, Italy, wearing a shimmering slip dress for the Dolce & Gabbana 40th Anniversary Exhibition. Demi showed off her feminine silhouette in the ultra-sheer dress, revealing a set of black lingerie beneath her glittering chainmail gown.



20/ 24 © Getty Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande's Wicked-ly good wardrobe Wicked has an undeniable grip on society, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the heart of the gravity-defying phenomenon. Every look worn to the premiere was a Wickedly good homage to their Oz alter-egos in an unmatched display of method dressing. SEE: Every outfit worn by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on the Wicked press tour

21/ 24 © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Apple Martin Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple made a surprise appearance at Le Bal des Débutantes this year, officially stepping into the spotlight - in custom Valentino no less. The budding composer looked breathtaking in a Cinderella-blue ruffled gown which took more than 700 hours to make.

22/ 24 © Frazer Harrison Nicola Coughlan's scene-stealing dress Bridgerton's leading lady Nicola Coughlan was the diamond of the season in a custom-made Prabal Gurung gown at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.



23/ 24 © Corbis via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez's avant garde style J-Lo attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in a ruffled floral blouse and futuristic gold glasses that wouldn't look out of place in the Emerald City.

