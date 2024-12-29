Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Unrivalled celebrity fashion of 2024: XX, XX & more
Digital Cover celebrity-style

24 celebrity style moments that defined 2024, according to a fashion writer

From Zendaya's tennis dresses to Rihanna's baseball cap at Fashion Week

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
In a year which Barbie walked so Wicked could run, Zendaya made tenniscore the sartorial trend of the year, and Doja Cat actually turned up to the Met Gala dressed as a feline, 2024 wasn't without its memorable fashion moments. 

From the most jaw-dropping looks to the styling that caused a scene, HELLO! rounds up the most defining fashion moments of the year.

1/24

Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.© John Shearer

Tyla's Met Gala look

Making her Met Gala debut, Balmain fashioned a dress made of sand for South African singer Tyla, who had to be carried up the steps of the Met in her ultra-delicate, sculpted garment. 

The attention to detail was unmatched, with the 'Water' hitmaker wearing glittering sand glued to her shoulders and wrists, along with water-droplet nails and a sand-timer clutch bag nodding to 'the sands of time'.

2/24

Fans couldn't believe how tiny Kim's waist looked at The Met Gala© Aliah Anderson

Kim Kardashian's viral cardigan moment

Aside from her impossibly snatched waist in her Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano gown, Kim Kardashian's peculiar choice to wear a grey cardigan over her shoulders at the Met Gala sparked the biggest internet debate since her diamond earring dropped into the ocean. 

The SKIMS founder layered her antique corset with an off-the-rack grey cardigan that even showed signs of pilling and had mismatched buttons. 

A last-minute malfunction cover-up or a stroke of sartorial genius? We'll leave that with you…

3/24

Phoebe Dynevor at Met Gala 2024 wearing Victoria Beckham

Phoebe Dynevor's angelic Victoria Beckham gown

Victoria Beckham may not have been at the 2024 Met Gala in person, but her presence was palpable as Bridgerton muse Phoebe Dynevor graced the spotlight wearing one of Victoria's designs. 

The occasion marked a milestone moment for the former Spice Girl, whose creations had yet to be worn to the prolific event by anyone but herself.

4/24

US actress Zendaya poses during a photocall for the release of the movie 'Challengers' directed by Luca Guadagnino on April 8, 2024 in Rome.© Getty

Everything Zendaya wore in 2024

Zendaya dominated the style scene during the press tour for Challengers, going totally method in her sartorial approach alongside her stylist, Law Roach. 

Scoring an ace in the style department in Rome, Zendaya rocked a jaw-dropping look worthy of Centre Court attention, consisting of a custom Loewe tennis dress, complete with a deep plunging neckline and kitsch pleated skirt, embellished with all-over sparkles. 

The element that declared 'Game, Set, Match' on Zendaya's outfit, however? Her white tennis-ball heels affixed with real, optic yellow tennis balls on the stem of the heel. 

5/24

The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour 2024 © getty

Princess of Wales' Trooping the Colour dress

Royal fans watched in awe as the Princess of Wales made a return to the spotlight for the first time since Christmas Day 2023 after revealing she was receiving treatment for cancer. In her moving return, Kate opted for a white dress complete with black piping by Jenny Packham, elevating the look with a statement neck bow.

Taking style notes from Audrey Hepburn's white bow-adorned gown worn as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, the Princess of Wales shone bright in her Hollywood-inspired ensemble. 

6/24

Doja Cat at the Met Gala 2023© Getty Images

Doja Cat is... a cat

Rapper Doja Cat took Met Gala theatrics to the next level dressed as a feline by Oscar de la Renta, in a look that broke the Internet.

7/24

Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Bad Bunny's slick suit

Bad Bunny stole the show at the Met Gala in an corseted Maison Margiela Artisanal suit with a snatched silhouette, blending classic tailoring with avant-garde flair. This bold look highlighted his ability to bridge gender-fluid and traditional menswear.

8/24

Daisy Edgar-Jones wears A dramatic blue gown with sheer pleated fabric and a plunging neckline. The dress flows ethereally, making a high-fashion statement. The cape-like structure adds movement and elegance, creating a goddess-like appearance.© Ryan Emberley

Daisy Edgar Jones' style transformation

She went from BBC breakout star to Hollywood darling in the space of just four years, and her wardrobe underwent a serious glow up in the process. Whilst promoting her latest movie, Twisters, Daisy enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, known for working with fashion muses Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. 

In one wardrobe-defining moment this year, Daisy floated through the On Swift Horses premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in a sky-blue, sheer gown by Gucci.

The gown’s sheer ethereal fabric gave the actress an angelic silhouette, as she completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

9/24

Taylor Swift's glittering lime-green gown© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Taylor Swift's glittering lime-green gown

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits were a masterclass in storytelling, with over a dozen outfit changes per show reflecting her musical eras. 

At the 2024 Golden Globes, however, Taylor glittered in a chartreuse green Gucci gown towering on the red carpet in the scene-stealing look.

10/24

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty

Margot Robbie's final Barbie moment

Barbie feels like a fever dream, but at the start of 2024, leading lady Margot Robbie was still very much lapping up her plastic fantastic success during awards season. 

At the 2024 Golden Globes, the Australian actress dazzled in a bubblegum pink Armani gown.

11/24

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Miley Cyrus' Grammy dress

Who can forget Miley's wardrobe roulette at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Taking to the stage, Miley served up a glittering blast from the past as she slipped into a Tina Turner-esque fringed dress for her performance of 'Flowers', which landed her with her first Grammy.

12/24

Pamela Anderson is seen in SoHo on May 05, 2024 in New York City. © GC Images

Pamela Anderson's bare-faced beauty

It's hard to choose just one standout moment from Pamela Anderson's style arsenal. 

The former Baywatch babe in her empowering journey of self love has famously ditched her beauty bag in favour of makeup-free outings, but that doesn't mean her wardrobe has dulled. 



Oozing effortless glamour, Pamela stepped out in New York City wearing a glittering fringed mini skirt and boxy satin blouse. So simple, but so standout. 

13/24

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 4: BeyoncÃ© and Blue Ivy Carter behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)© CBS Photo Archive

Beyoncé AKA Cowboy Carter

Is it just us, or does Cowboy Carter feel like a lifetime ago? Beyoncé's country music era was firmly etched in the memory bank of 2024, along with her Western-themed dressing. 

At the Grammys, Bey's ensemble consisted of a black leather jacket embellished with silver studs, paired with a cowgirl hat from Stetson.

14/24

Timothée Chalamet's Dune transformation© WireImage

Timothée Chalamet's Dune transformation

Timothée Chalamet continued his reign as a sartorial icon at the premiere of Dune: Part Two wearing matching leather boiler suits with his co-star Zendaya in his-and-hers baby blue and peachy pink - from Korean label Juun J.

15/24

The style icon wore a Barbour jacket and minimal accessories© Dave Benett

Sienna Miller's boho style

If 2024 proved one thing, it's that Sienna Miller will forever wear the crown of boho dressing at Glastonbury. 

The Wellington boot-adorned actress brought slouchy style to Worthy Farm, leading the style set with her usual unrivalled glamour.

16/24

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Rihanna's Fashion Week attire

Only Rihanna could rock up to Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris wearing a baseball cap - and totally steal the scene.

17/24

Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant during their sangeet ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, on July 5, 2024 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)© Hindustan Times

The Ambani wedding

The son of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, wed his beautiful bride Radhika Merchant - and the $600m nuptials spanning from March to July were a glittering affair of sartorial splendour. The celebrations were fittingly lavish, with the bride wearing several show-stopping wedding dresses – but her final liquid gold gown was particularly memorable.

18/24

Victoria Beckham wears a blue dress on her 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham's birthday dress

Victoria Beckham was an ethereal goddess in a sheer, cloud blue chiffon dress to mark her 50th birthday. 

The fashion designer's star-studded birthday bash brought together her family and closest friends, and even gave fans an incredibly rare Spice Girls reunion.

19/24

Demi Moore dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana dress© Getty

Demi Moore's liquid metal dress

Demi Moore stopped us in our tracks when she stepped out in Milan, Italy, wearing a shimmering slip dress for the Dolce & Gabbana 40th Anniversary Exhibition.

Demi showed off her feminine silhouette in the ultra-sheer dress, revealing a set of black lingerie beneath her glittering chainmail gown.


20/24

Cynthia Erivo in black gown and Ariana Grande in pink gown© Getty

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande's Wicked-ly good wardrobe

Wicked has an undeniable grip on society, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the heart of the gravity-defying phenomenon. Every look worn to the premiere was a Wickedly good homage to their Oz alter-egos in an unmatched display of method dressing.

SEE: Every outfit worn by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on the Wicked press tour

21/24

Apple Martin dress designed by Valentino for Bal des Debutantes© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Apple Martin

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple made a surprise appearance at Le Bal des Débutantes this year, officially stepping into the spotlight - in custom Valentino no less. 

The budding composer looked breathtaking in a Cinderella-blue ruffled gown which took more than 700 hours to make. 

22/24

Nicola Coughlan poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Frazer Harrison

Nicola Coughlan's scene-stealing dress

Bridgerton's leading lady Nicola Coughlan was the diamond of the season in a custom-made Prabal Gurung gown at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

23/24

Jennifer Lopez's avant garde style© Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's avant garde style

J-Lo attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in a ruffled floral blouse and futuristic gold glasses that wouldn't look out of place in the Emerald City.

24/24

The actress wore a billowing red gown by Celine© Getty

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

And last, but by no means least, a notable mention goes to Lady Gaga's red transformation for her role as Harley Quinn.

 

