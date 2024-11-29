Rita Ora was gifted the coolest archival Adidas trainers for her birthday

It wasn’t even a question that Rita Ora’s 34th birthday bash was going to be anything short of stylish, star-studded and seriously cool.

Taking a break from her The Masked Singer US hosting duties the singer, songwriter and actress and her closest friends and family decided to take a trip away to the countryside to soak up the birthday girl.

But, what do you gift a girl who has everything she could possibly want at her fingertips? A pair of vintage 2003 Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Y-3 2003 cowhide slip-on mei sneakers of course.

© @ritaora Rita is clearly very happy with her gift

Sharing a selection of photos from her time away on her Instagram, Rita made it very clear just how much she loved her new gift, sharing a snap of the box and shoes before instantly changing into them.

Wearing a cosy outfit concoction, consisting of black knitted pants, a matching cardigan and a fun blue Palace cap, the It-Brit showed off her new kicks like a kid on Christmas, pairing them with a set of fluffy pink socks.

© @ritaora They even came in the original box

The trainers in question are a hard style to get your hands on, but they are now only resold on sites like Vinted, Grailed, and Depop. The slip-on style was made in collaboration with designer Yohji Yamamoto and the sportswear giant back in 2003 and features cowhide detailing, a rubber sole and the brand’s iconic three-stripe motif in white on each side.

Rita has made it obvious that she’s an Adidas stan through and through.

© @ritaora The sneaker style is now on the top of our wishlist

Also included in the birthday carousel was an image of herself styling a red zip-up Adidas tracksuit jacket with a tartan midi skirt and a knitted hood. Just last month she was seen out and about in Japan wearing a vibrant red Adidas tracksuit dress from Avavav’s recent Spring/Summer 2025 collaboration collection.

Though Rita’s trainers are hard to get your hands on, it’s not impossible (especially for those of us who love to track down archival pieces) and the chances Adidas brings out a similar style in the very near future is far from unexpected.