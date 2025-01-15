Tasha Ghouri's best fashion moments

Tasha Ghouri is one of the few Love Island graduates who has cemented her space in the celebrity sphere.

After becoming the show's first deaf contestant and being named eBay's first 'pre-loved' ambassador after becoming one of Love Island's most fashionable contestants of all time, she won the hearts of millions during her tenure in Strictly Come Dancing, where she finished runner up with her professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

Her flawless penchant for fashion demonstrated in the villa led to her partnership with eBay. Previously speaking to H! Fashion's Tania Leslau about the sustainable collaboration she explained: "There were so many amazing items like the vintage Versace yellow piece and the Jean Paul Gaultier denim piece. I never thought in a million years I could wear something like that. It's really elevated my fashion because I could really play around with different brands and be creative."

Since stepping into the spotlight, Tasha has had numerous impressive fashion moments both and off the red carpet.

From Jean Paul Gaultier to crystal-clad couture, scroll on below to see some of our favourites of all time...

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi Dune: Part Two World Premiere Tasha stunned in a Jean Paul Gaultier x Knwls corseted mini dress featuring JPG's signature cone-shaped cups, and lace-up detailing that drape at the hem.

© WireImage House Of The Dragon Premiere She oozed It-girl glamour in a powder blue chiffon ensemble by Lapointe, embracing the much loved sheer dressing trend.

© WireImage National Television Awards Couture on the NTA's red carpet? Yes please. Tasha stole the show in a long-sleeved encrusted mini dress by Albina Dyla.

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi The Joker Premiere Tasha perfected goth glam in a corseted strapless dress with a dramatic skirt by Beril Oktem.

© WireImage The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 A contender for her best look of all time, the reality star stunned in an etheral sculpted white top and skirt set.