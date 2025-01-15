Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tasha Ghouri's best fashion moments of all time
Tasha Ghouri's best fashion moments

The forrner Love Island star and Strictly Come Dancing runner-up has had some worn some seriously iconic outfits...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Tasha Ghouri is one of the few Love Island graduates who has cemented her space in the celebrity sphere. 

After becoming the show's first deaf contestant and being named eBay's first 'pre-loved' ambassador after becoming one of Love Island's most fashionable contestants of all time, she won the hearts of millions during her tenure in Strictly Come Dancing, where she finished runner up with her professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

Her flawless penchant for fashion demonstrated in the villa led to her partnership with eBay. Previously speaking to H! Fashion's Tania Leslau about the sustainable collaboration she explained: "There were so many amazing items like the vintage Versace yellow piece and the Jean Paul Gaultier denim piece. I never thought in a million years I could wear something like that. It's really elevated my fashion because I could really play around with different brands and be creative."

Since stepping into the spotlight, Tasha has had numerous impressive fashion moments both and off the red carpet. 

From Jean Paul Gaultier to crystal-clad couture, scroll on below to see some of our favourites of all time...

Dune: Part Two World Premiere© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

Dune: Part Two World Premiere

Tasha stunned in a Jean Paul Gaultier x Knwls corseted mini dress featuring  JPG's signature cone-shaped cups, and lace-up detailing that drape at the hem.

Tasha Ghouri attends the UK Premiere of "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage

House Of The Dragon Premiere

She oozed It-girl glamour in a powder blue chiffon ensemble by Lapointe, embracing the much loved sheer dressing trend. 

National Television Awards© WireImage

National Television Awards

Couture on the NTA's red carpet? Yes please. Tasha stole the show in a long-sleeved encrusted mini dress by Albina Dyla.

The Joker Premiere© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

The Joker Premiere

Tasha perfected goth glam in a corseted strapless dress with a dramatic skirt by Beril Oktem.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2024© WireImage

The Pride of Britain Awards 2024

A contender for her best look of all time, the reality star stunned in an etheral sculpted white top and skirt set.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Premiere© Getty Images

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Premiere

Hailey Bieber, is that you? Tasha oozed cool-girl sophistication in a figure-flattering, decadent chocolate maxi dress with flattering ruching at the waist.

