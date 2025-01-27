Jennifer Lopez's sheer spider web dress just took method dressing to new heights

Thankfully for those of us who are obsessed with red carpet fashion statements, Sundance Film Festival 2025 is giving us all the gilded glamour we need and want.

Proving just how opulent the Salt Lake City occasion can be, is none other than triple threat actress, singer and all-round style icon, Jennifer Lopez.

Spotted on Sunday night attending the premiere of her upcoming film Kiss Of The Spider Woman, JLo took method dressing to all new heights, paying homage to her character, Ingrid Luna.

© Getty Images The dress was custom made specifically for the occasion

For the celebratory event, the 55-year-old opted for a sheer long-sleeve lace Valdrin Sahiti gown overlaid with an intricately-crafted diamanté spider web accent.

The body-hugging drama dress was accessorised to perfection with a set of chunky black platform heels, a selection of Hassanzadeh jewellery and a black velvet mini clutch bag.

© Getty Images This might be our favourite hairstyle look to date

To complete the look, 'Jenny from the Block' swept her caramel blonde toned locks into a side-parted updo, letting her fringe pieces frame her impeccable face card which featured a glowing bronzer and glossy nude lip.

© @jlo It's giving mob-wife in the best way

In true A-List style, Jennifer made sure to take a statement layer for walking to and from the red carpet. Opting for an oversized white fluffy coat, she oozed elegance in all forms.

The upcoming musical drama, which is produced by JLo's ex-husband Ben Affleck and his close friend Matt Damon, is a new screen version of the John Kander and Fred Ebb Broadway musical of the same name.

Just last week, JLo took to her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her role, sharing a behind-the-scenes image of herself in character, wearing a tailored white suit jacket, fishnet tights, a white hat and striking red lipstick.

It was that image that had fans of both fashion and film flocking to the comment section to express their excitement for the movie, one fan stating: “Oh you’re gonna eat up this role! Can’t wait Jen, You look so good.”

As far as red carpet dressing goes, it’s safe to say Jennifer is amongst the elite.