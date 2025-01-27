Paris Fashion Week Menswear AW25 Street Style: The best dressed guests and celebrities

The Autumn-Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week Menswear shows weren't just a runway spectacle—it's proved to be the fashion world's ultimate street style Olympics.

From Dior's chic precision to Pharrell's visionary flair for Louis Vuitton, the week-long sartorial soiree proved why Paris is the undisputed style capital. But let’s be real: the real show? It was outside of the venues.

Street style during menswear week was a masterclass in effortless eclectic cool. The vibes ranged from tailored sophistication to unapologetic maximalism, reminding us that style isn’t confined to the runway. And while it’s technically a men’s week, the front rows (and cobbles streets) were graced by plenty of our favorite female fashion icons.

The ever-iconic Kate Moss made her presence known at Dior, lending her legendary edge as she cheered on her pal and Dior Menswear maestro, Kim Jones. And Zoey Deschanel? She brought her quirky-meets-chic flair to the Parisian streets. Meanwhile, singer Raye turned the Jacquemus frow into her personal catwalk with darling polka dots.

Bottom line? Whether you’re taking notes or just swooning, menswear street style isn’t just inspirational—it’s aspirational. Bring on the layers, tailoring, and bold accessories. Paris is calling, and your wardrobe better answer…

Paris Fashion Week Menswear AW25 Best Dressed:

1/ 8 © Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock Kate Moss Kate Moss radiated effortless elegance in a silky, blush pink dress at Dior. The fashion icon styled it with stacked silver bangles and timeless black heels. The undone buttons and peek of black lace lingerie added her signature supermodel edge.

2/ 8 © PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock Robert Pattinson Channeling classic Parisian vibes, Robert Pattinson rocked a textured navy coat with a built-in scarf moment, paired with sharp blue trousers. Topping it all off? A sleek baker boy hat and oversized sunglasses. His chic intellectual look was "dark academia meets street-smart cool," perfect for turning heads outside the menswear shows.

3/ 8 © Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock Tina Kunakey For the Jacquemus show Tina Kunakey balanced soft and structured with an oversized suede bomber in earthy olive and a sheer white midi skirt. The juxtaposition of utility and ethereal femininity, paired with mesh white peeptoe mules, made for a refreshingly modern yet understated ensemble.

4/ 8 © Corbis via Getty Images Raye Singer Raye dazzled in a fitted polka-dot gown with a draped neckline, serving old Hollywood glamour in the French capitol. Her bold red lips and vintage waves elevated the look, while a sleek black clutch and gold accessories kept it classic.



5/ 8 © Getty Images for Patou Katie Holmes Katie Holmes went full Parisian chic at the Patou show with a striped, oversized blue blouse, chocolate-brown trousers, and quirky navy heels. With her structured blue handbag and subtle gold accents, she served a masterclass in effortless layering and tonal coordination.

6/ 8 © WireImage Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson embraced minimalist chic in an oversized white button-down shirt, complete with a flowing pleated skirt. The stark contrast of a croc-embossed black clutch and pointed heels gave the look a sharp finish, letting her new pared-back style shine.



7/ 8 © Corbis via Getty Images Tyla Tyla stunned in a daring black gown with strategic cutouts and a sweeping train. The look was both architectural and sultry, paired perfectly with bold monochromatic statement earrings, proving that less can be more when done right.

