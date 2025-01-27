Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Fashion Week Menswear AW25 Street Style: The best dressed guests and celebrities
Zooey Deschanel attends the Patou Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show. Zoey Deschanel wore a playful red Peter Pan-collared dress with matching tights, platform Mary Janes, and a mini handbag, exuding whimsical charm with retro vibes.© Getty Images for Patou

From Zoey Deschanel to Kate Moss and Robert Pattinson

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
The Autumn-Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week Menswear shows weren't just a runway spectacle—it's proved to be the fashion world's ultimate street style Olympics. 

From Dior's chic precision to Pharrell's visionary flair for Louis Vuitton, the week-long sartorial soiree proved why Paris is the undisputed style capital. But let’s be real: the real show? It was outside of the venues.

Street style during menswear week was a masterclass in effortless eclectic cool. The vibes ranged from tailored sophistication to unapologetic maximalism, reminding us that style isn’t confined to the runway. And while it’s technically a men’s week, the front rows (and cobbles streets) were graced by plenty of our favorite female fashion icons.

The ever-iconic Kate Moss made her presence known at Dior, lending her legendary edge as she cheered on her pal and Dior Menswear maestro, Kim Jones. And Zoey Deschanel? She brought her quirky-meets-chic flair to the Parisian streets. Meanwhile, singer Raye turned the Jacquemus frow into her personal catwalk with darling polka dots.

Bottom line? Whether you’re taking notes or just swooning, menswear street style isn’t just inspirational—it’s aspirational. Bring on the layers, tailoring, and bold accessories. Paris is calling, and your wardrobe better answer…

Paris Fashion Week Menswear AW25 Best Dressed:

1/8

Kate Moss stunned in a silky blush-pink shirt dress with undone buttons, black lace peeking through, stacked bangles, and black heels, balancing elegance with her signature edgy charm.© Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kate Moss

Kate Moss radiated effortless elegance in a silky, blush pink dress at Dior. The fashion icon styled it with stacked silver bangles and timeless black heels. The undone buttons and peek of black lace lingerie added her signature supermodel edge.

2/8

Robert Pattinson wore a textured navy coat with an oversized scarf, sharp blue trousers, a beret, and sunglasses, embodying intellectual chic with a Parisian twist.© PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

Robert Pattinson

Channeling classic Parisian vibes, Robert Pattinson rocked a textured navy coat with a built-in scarf moment, paired with sharp blue trousers. Topping it all off? A sleek baker boy hat and oversized sunglasses. His chic intellectual look was "dark academia meets street-smart cool," perfect for turning heads outside the menswear shows.

3/8

Tina Kunakey attending the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show she wore an oversized olive suede bomber with a sheer white midi skirt and delicate white sandals, blending utility and softness in perfect harmony.© Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Tina Kunakey

For the Jacquemus show Tina Kunakey balanced soft and structured with an oversized suede bomber in earthy olive and a sheer white midi skirt. The juxtaposition of utility and ethereal femininity, paired with mesh white peeptoe mules, made for a refreshingly modern yet understated ensemble.

4/8

Singer Raye dazzled in a white polka-dot gown with red lips, vintage waves, and a sleek black clutch, radiating old Hollywood glamour at its finest.© Corbis via Getty Images

Raye

Singer Raye dazzled in a fitted polka-dot gown with a draped neckline, serving old Hollywood glamour in the French capitol. Her bold red lips and vintage waves elevated the look, while a sleek black clutch and gold accessories kept it classic.

5/8

Katie Holmes nailed Parisian cool in a striped blue oversized blouse, brown trousers, quirky navy heels, and a structured handbag, showcasing effortless layering and tonal chic.© Getty Images for Patou

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes went full Parisian chic at the Patou show with a striped, oversized blue blouse, chocolate-brown trousers, and quirky navy heels. With her structured blue handbag and subtle gold accents, she served a masterclass in effortless layering and tonal coordination.

6/8

Pamela Anderson sported an oversized white shirt with a pleated skirt, sharp black accessories, and understated makeup, redefining minimal chic with her effortless style.© WireImage

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson embraced minimalist chic in an oversized white button-down shirt, complete with a flowing pleated skirt. The stark contrast of a croc-embossed black clutch and pointed heels gave the look a sharp finish, letting her new pared-back style shine.

7/8

Tyla attends the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show. An elegant attendee wore a black gown with bold cutouts, a flowing train, and statement earrings, serving sultry sophistication with modern minimalism.© Corbis via Getty Images

Tyla

Tyla stunned in a daring black gown with strategic cutouts and a sweeping train. The look was both architectural and sultry, paired perfectly with bold monochromatic statement earrings, proving that less can be more when done right.

8/8

Zooey Deschanel attends the Patou Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show. Zoey Deschanel wore a playful red Peter Pan-collared dress with matching tights, platform Mary Janes, and a mini handbag, exuding whimsical charm with retro vibes.© Getty Images for Patou

Zoey Deschanel

Zoey Deschanel opted for whimsical charm in a bright red Peter Pan-collared dress, paired with matching tights and platform Mary Janes. Her playful mini handbag and classic retro waves brought the actress' signature kitsch vibes to the scene.

