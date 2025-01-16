Maya Jama is a Mediterranean goddess in bodycon and slick updo

Maya Jama is going from strength to strength. She has just returned to our screens hosting Love Island: All Stars for a second season and now she is the face of Dolce & Gabbana's new fragrance campaign.

The British It-girl starred in the luxury brands advert for 'Devotion For Men Eau de Parfum,' alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone, sporting a romantic updo, floral bodycon dress and sky-high black heels. The campaign is a tale of "passion, love and seduction," captured by Giuseppe Tornatore.

As she walked arm-in arm with the 365 Days actor through cobbled streets of Palermo in Italy, Maya oozed sophistication. Her locks were styled by celebrity hairstylist, Patrick Wilson who slicked her chestnut tresses in a low bun with tendrils to frame her face. As for her makeup, Maya's longtime makeup artist Letitia Sophia, gave her a sun-kissed bronzed look to match the Mediterranean scenic background.

The fashion and beauty muse posted the clip on her Instagram, sharing her excitement about the campaign. She wrote: "Always dreamt of being in a perfume advert. The new Eau de parfum for men by Dolce & Gabbana...Keep an eye out for the full tv ad."

According to the official release, the men's scent was curated by perfumer Olivier Cresp "as a celebration of life." With each spritz, you are engulfed with notes of coffee, Italian lemon and patchouli. The perfume will reportedly be available in two sizes, 50ml and 100ml, starting from £83.

This new venture solidifies Maya's relationship with the fashion house after it was announced last year that she had been chosen to be the face of their 'Fall Winter 23/24' collection with a bold shoot.

In the 2024 press release, Dolce & Gabbana said: "With her talent, authenticity and drive to support truly inclusive beauty, Maya's star has risen and she is now an influential female icon in contemporary culture."

The brand added: "The centre stage of the campaign is the play with the material transparencies of the clothes from the collection, between absolute black and passionate red."

We eagerly await Maya's next move with the haute couture house.