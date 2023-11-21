Jennifer Lopez just wore an “affordable” engagement ring and you probably missed it

Jennifer Lopez never fails to provide us with fashion and beauty inspo with her excellent social media content.

Whether she’s trying daring new trends like the “no trouser” trend, or showing off dresses that use underwear as outerwear, the multi-hyphenate star’s Instagram account is a hub for a boost of sartorial serotonin.

In her latest look, the JLo Beauty founder captured attention in a skintight beige bodycon dress from It-girl-adored label Magda Butrym. Opting for muted tones from head to toe (surprising for JLo yet unsurprising in the quiet luxury landscape), she paired her dress with transparent pointed-toe pumps, a nude manicure and her ultra elegant sleek bronde locks.

© Instagram JLo's dazzling ring was from jewellery brand Effy

She finished off her look with a dazzling diamond ring from jewellery label Effy - the brand founded by the late designer Emmy Hematian in 1979. The dazzling ‘Bouquet 14K White Gold Diamond Ring’ is adorned with round diamonds, making a statement from every angle.

Bouquet 14K White Gold Diamond Ring - Effy

Though we know JLo is already married to her former Y2K sweetheart Ben Affleck, her Effy piece is actually the perfect engagement ring.

Forking out £2,512 on a ring isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s much more affordable than plenty of diamond-clad engagement rings on the market. JLo's own engagement ring from Ben is worth between $5m and $10m dollars according to Stylecaster: “JLo’s new engagement ring is 8.5 carats with a natural green diamond center stone. The ring is estimated to cost between $5 million to $10 million. The diamond was sourced by Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds. ‘Congratulations Ben & @jlo on your engagement’”.

