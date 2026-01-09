I own Meghan Markle's beloved winter boots, here's why they're a must have this season

Plus, the best cold-weather approved boots to buy now

Image© WireImage

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Let's face it, it's cold outside - so when a spot of style inspiration crops up that won't give us chilblains, we pay attention. So when these gorgeous snaps of Meghan Markle attending the Invictus Games back in 2024 popped into my eyeline, I was thrilled.

Because this is exactly the sort of outfit I want to be wearing to see out this unseasonably cold weather we're having. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games 2024 wearing a long black coat, white jumper, white jeans and brown knee high hiking boots with fluffy trim© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games 2024

Meghan teamed her incredible puffer jacket with a pair of knee-high brown boots by Sorel, a brand known for their super snuggly designs with zero compromise on practicality. A must-have for snowy holidays and cold-weather snaps just like the one we're currently enduring. 

Meghan Markle wears a cream puffer coat, black beanie hat, white trousers and knee high brown hiking boots with fluffy trims, and laughs. © WireImage
Another glimpse of Meghan Markle's amazing boots

Who else owns a pair of Sorel snow boots? Why, me! And they haven't left my feet since this icy spell first cast its gloom over the dawn of 2026. 

No more slipping down the streets as they become coated with an icy veneer. The grip on these babies means I can saunter and strut with zero chances of having to be scraped off the pavement by a kind passerby. 

A cropped image of a woman in a black puffer coat, black shorts and tights with knee high hiking boots with thick soles and shearling lining
Me, in my trusty Sorel boots

And this style of boots has legions of celebrity fans, including Materalists actress Dakota Johnson and quietly brilliant style hero Katie Holmes.

Meghan Markle at the 2024 Invictus Games wearing a beige long puffer coat and brown hiking boots with fluffy trims© WireImage
Meghan Markle at the 2024 Invictus Games

What makes a great pair of winter boots? Well, a hefty sole for practicality and a warm lining is a must. Those who lean slightly towards the more adventurous could opt for a Moon Boot to give the same effect. 

As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert Tania Leslau notes of the Moon Boot's recent comeback: "Over the decades, they’ve experienced various revivals, courtesy of brands like Moncler, Dior and Chloé who have offered up a luxury spin on the stand-out kicks. "

H! Fashion's Orion Scott wearing red Moon Boots, a yelloe Molly Goddard tulle dress and a baseball jacket, teamed with red sunglasses© Getty Images
H! Fashion's Orion Scott wearing Moon Boots

They've even entered the cult-brand sphere, teaming up with Gigi Hadid's Guest In Residence back in 2025 to create picturesque pairs depicting sunset-painted vistas topped with colourful beading. Not forgetting Jacquemus, who has just released a striped Moon Boot dedicated to chic après ski. "

How to style winter boots

Yuwei Zhangzou in Paris wearing a brown padded leather jacket and brown trousers, brown and cream moon boots and a shearling handbag. © Getty Images

With statement leather

Proving that a cracking winter boot doesn't compromise your outfit one iota, this chocolate ensemble will keep you warm and snuggly (clock the Alo jogging bottoms) while looking super sharp. 

Sonia Lyson wearing a grey pinstripe coat, beige jogging bottoms, fuzzy bucket hat and sunglasses plus beige boots with chunky soles© Getty Images

With tried-and-tested neutrals

Recent years have seen the fashion set turn away from colour in favour of shades of cream, brown, grey and taupe. Proving that with a simple colour palette, a statement silhouette sings - the chunky-soled boot is a cornerstone of this cracking ensemble. 

A guest at Paris fashion week wears a black, yellow and orange colour blocked top and dress with orange hiking boots © Getty Images

With a bold colour palette

This outfit is a masterclass in treating your trusty winter boots as part of your outfit, not an addition to be thrown on as you dash out the door in a panic.

Mandy Bork in Berlin wearing a blue faux fr jacket, skinny jeans, a blue Hermes handbag and brown hiking boots© Getty Images

With fun faux fur

The jury is still out on the return of the skinny jean but Mandy Bork's sharp fit here has us leaning in their favour. Especially when teamed with a robust boot with cracking grip to add edge.

Mirja Klein in Munich wearing a brown padded coat, blue jeans, a brown handbag and padded platform boots. She wears sunglasses and talks on the phone as she walks down a snowy street.© Getty Images

With a puffer jacket

Make like Meghan and opt for a long padded coat that will ensure you stay nice and toasty til spring, even if you simply have to leave the house. 

The best winter boots to buy now

  • Media Image

    Women's TORINO™ V TALL Waterproof Snow Boots

    Sorel

    My trusty Torino boots haven't come off my feet in days. Can be teamed with jeans, or a mini skirt and thick tights for a slightly more flamboyant ensemble. 

  • Media Image

    Incredible Boot

    Penelope Chilvers

    Thanks to a 100% shearling lining, these toasty boots are a must have this winter. Pair with thick red socks. 

  • Media Image

    Jadon Faux Fur Lined Leather Platform Boots

    Dr Martens

    Dr Martens fans rejoice - faux fur lined iterations means you can stay true to your grunge spirit while keeping your tootsies nice and warm. 

  • Media Image

    Moon Boot X Guest in Residence Ltrack Cocoa Knit Boots

    Moon Boot

    Moon Boots will always boomerang back into style, and I've got my eyes on this incredibly cosy looking pair from a collaboration with Gigi Hadid's label Guest In Residence. 

  • Media Image

    Faux Fur Water-Repellent Lightweight Warm Boots (Terry)

    VIVAIA

    The beauty of these boots lies in their light weight, keeping both feet firmly on the ground without feeling like you're dragging ankle weights around with you. 

How I chose the pieces:

Style: I opted for only the cosiest, snuggliest boots I could find that offer warmth and a sturdy grip - including a tried-and-tested pair I own myself. 

Price: I aimed for a range of price points without compromising on quality.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More