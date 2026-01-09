I own Meghan Markle's beloved winter boots, here's why they're a must have this season

Let's face it, it's cold outside - so when a spot of style inspiration crops up that won't give us chilblains, we pay attention. So when these gorgeous snaps of Meghan Markle attending the Invictus Games back in 2024 popped into my eyeline, I was thrilled.

Because this is exactly the sort of outfit I want to be wearing to see out this unseasonably cold weather we're having.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games 2024

Meghan teamed her incredible puffer jacket with a pair of knee-high brown boots by Sorel, a brand known for their super snuggly designs with zero compromise on practicality. A must-have for snowy holidays and cold-weather snaps just like the one we're currently enduring.

© WireImage Another glimpse of Meghan Markle's amazing boots

Who else owns a pair of Sorel snow boots? Why, me! And they haven't left my feet since this icy spell first cast its gloom over the dawn of 2026.

No more slipping down the streets as they become coated with an icy veneer. The grip on these babies means I can saunter and strut with zero chances of having to be scraped off the pavement by a kind passerby.

Me, in my trusty Sorel boots

And this style of boots has legions of celebrity fans, including Materalists actress Dakota Johnson and quietly brilliant style hero Katie Holmes.

© WireImage Meghan Markle at the 2024 Invictus Games

What makes a great pair of winter boots? Well, a hefty sole for practicality and a warm lining is a must. Those who lean slightly towards the more adventurous could opt for a Moon Boot to give the same effect.

As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert Tania Leslau notes of the Moon Boot's recent comeback: "Over the decades, they’ve experienced various revivals, courtesy of brands like Moncler, Dior and Chloé who have offered up a luxury spin on the stand-out kicks. "

© Getty Images H! Fashion's Orion Scott wearing Moon Boots

They've even entered the cult-brand sphere, teaming up with Gigi Hadid's Guest In Residence back in 2025 to create picturesque pairs depicting sunset-painted vistas topped with colourful beading. Not forgetting Jacquemus, who has just released a striped Moon Boot dedicated to chic après ski. "

How to style winter boots

© Getty Images With statement leather Proving that a cracking winter boot doesn't compromise your outfit one iota, this chocolate ensemble will keep you warm and snuggly (clock the Alo jogging bottoms) while looking super sharp.

© Getty Images With tried-and-tested neutrals Recent years have seen the fashion set turn away from colour in favour of shades of cream, brown, grey and taupe. Proving that with a simple colour palette, a statement silhouette sings - the chunky-soled boot is a cornerstone of this cracking ensemble.

© Getty Images With a bold colour palette This outfit is a masterclass in treating your trusty winter boots as part of your outfit, not an addition to be thrown on as you dash out the door in a panic.

© Getty Images With fun faux fur The jury is still out on the return of the skinny jean but Mandy Bork's sharp fit here has us leaning in their favour. Especially when teamed with a robust boot with cracking grip to add edge.

© Getty Images With a puffer jacket Make like Meghan and opt for a long padded coat that will ensure you stay nice and toasty til spring, even if you simply have to leave the house.

The best winter boots to buy now

Women's TORINO™ V TALL Waterproof Snow Boots Sorel My trusty Torino boots haven't come off my feet in days. Can be teamed with jeans, or a mini skirt and thick tights for a slightly more flamboyant ensemble. £165.00 AT SOREL

Incredible Boot Penelope Chilvers Thanks to a 100% shearling lining, these toasty boots are a must have this winter. Pair with thick red socks. £398.00 AT PENELOPE CHILVERS

Jadon Faux Fur Lined Leather Platform Boots Dr Martens Dr Martens fans rejoice - faux fur lined iterations means you can stay true to your grunge spirit while keeping your tootsies nice and warm. £210.00 AT DR MARTENS

Moon Boot X Guest in Residence Ltrack Cocoa Knit Boots Moon Boot Moon Boots will always boomerang back into style, and I've got my eyes on this incredibly cosy looking pair from a collaboration with Gigi Hadid's label Guest In Residence. £265.00 AT MOON BOOT

Faux Fur Water-Repellent Lightweight Warm Boots (Terry) VIVAIA The beauty of these boots lies in their light weight, keeping both feet firmly on the ground without feeling like you're dragging ankle weights around with you. £188.00 AT VIVAIA

How I chose the pieces:

Style: I opted for only the cosiest, snuggliest boots I could find that offer warmth and a sturdy grip - including a tried-and-tested pair I own myself.

Price: I aimed for a range of price points without compromising on quality.

