I own Meghan Markle's beloved winter boots, here's why they're a must have this season

Let's face it, it's cold outside - so when a spot of style inspiration crops up that won't give us chilblains, we pay attention. So when these gorgeous snaps of Meghan Markle attending the Invictus Games back in 2024 popped into my eyeline, I was thrilled.
Because this is exactly the sort of outfit I want to be wearing to see out this unseasonably cold weather we're having.
Meghan teamed her incredible puffer jacket with a pair of knee-high brown boots by Sorel, a brand known for their super snuggly designs with zero compromise on practicality. A must-have for snowy holidays and cold-weather snaps just like the one we're currently enduring.
Who else owns a pair of Sorel snow boots? Why, me! And they haven't left my feet since this icy spell first cast its gloom over the dawn of 2026.
No more slipping down the streets as they become coated with an icy veneer. The grip on these babies means I can saunter and strut with zero chances of having to be scraped off the pavement by a kind passerby.
And this style of boots has legions of celebrity fans, including Materalists actress Dakota Johnson and quietly brilliant style hero Katie Holmes.
What makes a great pair of winter boots? Well, a hefty sole for practicality and a warm lining is a must. Those who lean slightly towards the more adventurous could opt for a Moon Boot to give the same effect.
As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert Tania Leslau notes of the Moon Boot's recent comeback: "Over the decades, they’ve experienced various revivals, courtesy of brands like Moncler, Dior and Chloé who have offered up a luxury spin on the stand-out kicks. "
They've even entered the cult-brand sphere, teaming up with Gigi Hadid's Guest In Residence back in 2025 to create picturesque pairs depicting sunset-painted vistas topped with colourful beading. Not forgetting Jacquemus, who has just released a striped Moon Boot dedicated to chic après ski. "
How to style winter boots
