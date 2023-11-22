Meghan Markle's £46 earrings are the perfect affordable cool-girl accessory

The Duchess of Sussex’s sartorial reputation is built on her penchant for putting together ultra-elegant and timeless outfits from the world’s most coveted fashion designers.

From Dior to Chanel, Aquazurra to Altuzarra, Meghan Markle’s high-end dress code is as enviable as it is desirable.

Every so often, however, she sports an accessory that is completely affordable. And for her first high-street hero of winter 2023, the stylish Royal has re-worn a pair of sophisticated gold earrings that are currently on sale…

MORE: Meghan Markle's £15,500 Cartier necklace is seriously chic

READ: Meghan Markle's £600 Ballet Flats Literally Match Every Outfit

© Instagram Meghan wore earrings from affordable British label Edge of Ember

Before her unexpected appearance at an NHL match in Vancouver on Monday where she wore a £15,000 Cartier necklace, Meghan visited Justice for Girls - a Canadian charity that promotes equality, freedom from violence and colonialism, and the health and well-being of teenage girls who live in poverty.

For the occasion, Meghan schooled us in wearing all white for winter in her Ralph Lauren silk wide-leg trousers paired with a simple, super elegant tonal crew neck jumper.

She finished off with her Cartier watch and ‘Love’ bangle, her ‘Evil Eye’ bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz and the ‘Wave’ earrings from ethical British jewellery brand Edge of Ember.

Wave Earrings - Edge of Ember

Meghan's stunning earrings from the sustainable British label are the perfect subtle yet sophisticated pair for Christmas 2023. £65.00 £46.00 AT EDGE OF EMBER

The dainty vermeil gold earrings are literal stud earrings crafted into wave shapes that are 18k gold plated and 100% recycled sterling silver.

These earrings embody Meghan’s style agenda to a T: modern yet timeless and incredibly elegant. They make a statement with their sophistication, without being too loud.

At £65 full price, they are already incredibly affordable, but they’re currently on sale for £46.

Meghan first wore the earrings back in 2020 during a visit to London’s National Theatre where she also paired them with an all-white outfit.

Whether it’s a Christmas present for yourself or a gift for a loved one, the stylish Duchess' earrings are an affordable and failproof choice.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.