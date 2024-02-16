Meghan Markle's Hermès bomber jacket: the chicest alternatives to shop now

Meghan Markle's Canada trip wardrobe has been, as expected, second to none.

After nailing snow chic in the coolest affordable boots on the Whistler ski slopes, and wearing a 60s mod-inspired coat from a coastal California brand that fashion editors are obsessed with, the stylish duchess has reverted back to her signature sartorial agenda: sophisticated, casual and quiet luxury.

At the Invictus Games 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Whistler, British Columbia, Meghan stunned in the Quilted Reversible Bomber Jacket from Hermès.

© Getty Images Meghan wore a stunning Hermès bomber jacket

Though Meghan wore hers with the navy design on the outside (like a true minimalistic fashion muse), the coat features a bold black, white and yellow interior for on the days the pared-back style icon is feeling a little more adventurous.

She paired the look with black skinny jeans, walking boots from Kamik, a black cashmere beanie and dazzling rings to amp up the glam. The piece de resistance and the piece to prove she's a designer fashion icon? Her black Bottega Veneta phone case with a quilted design replicating its iconic Cassette bag.

© Karwai Tang The stylish Duchess oozed preppy chic

"Its unique silhouette has managed to transcend the trend cycle and now the bomber is an outerwear classic that pops up on the runway, season after season," explains Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "A bomber jacket derives from military origins, having evolved from the flight jacket style. It was intended for functional use, to be worn as a lightweight layer that would keep aircrews warm while not restricting their movement."

Meghan's entire look embodies preppy-cool, with designer pieces to give her off-duty look an air of elegance that Sofia Richie would wholly approve of.

As much as we'd all love to purchase Meghan's exact bomber, French luxury label Hermès may be just slightly out of budget. But fear not, we have a list of 15 incredible bomber-style jackets for you to shop now.

Best Bomber Jackets Balloon-sleeve Cropped Satin Bomber Jacket Simone Rocha Wear with... The label's matching gathered skirt and cool-girl ballet flats. Championing the balloon sleeve, this navy piece by Simone Rocha is the perfect way to inject your outfit with a sense of drama, while keeping things rich and understated in the shade department. £1,495.00 AT MATCHES FASHION

Sunrise Rodeo Bomber Jacket Wear with... Light-wash jeans tucked into slouchy suede boots. Hayley Menzies excels in quirky prints, and this piece featuring a cowgirl on her steed poses no exception. The five-colour jacquard design is high impact and the gold domed buttons have a luxe, polished feel. £580.00 AT HAYLEY MENZIES

Leather-effect Metallic Bomber Jacket Wear with... White kick flares and glossy ankle boots. In a flashy silver hue, this leather-effect bomber by Zara is giving major Space Age drama. The crinkled effect feels textural and cool and the silhouette is unfussy, allowing the metallic finish to take centre stage. £49.99 AT ZARA

Banto Shearling Collar Leather Bomber Jacket Ba&sh Wear with... A polo neck knit and dark denim jeans. Cut from smooth lambskin leather, this maroon bomber bypasses the traditional flat collar in favour of a cosy shearling. The shape is boxy and cool, and lends itself to a relaxed layering moment. £650.00 AT BA&SH

Padded Bomber Jacket Wear with... Baggy jeans and retro sneakers. This two-tone bomber by H&M looks far more expensive than it actually is thanks to luxe-looking neutrals. The internal padding gives it shape and the simple press-stud pocket on the sleeve adds a sense of utilitarian cool. £34.99 AT H&M

Quilted Bomber Jacket with Down and Feather Padding Massimo Dutti Wear with... Slouchy cargo pants in a dark beige hue. Partly constructed from recycled polyester, this earthy khaki bomber by Massimo Dutti is seriously wearable. The non-traditional quilting shape feels fresh and interesting, and the down interior will keep you cosy all season long. £129.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Sequin-embellished Denim Bomber Jacket Rowen Rose Wear with... A silver crinkle-effect mini skirt. Adorned with light-reflecting rhinestones, this denim bomber by Rowen Rose takes the classic style into fresh territory. The boxy fit feels relaxed and cool, and the glitzy finish feels utterly perfect for party season. £2,055.00 AT ROWEN ROSE

Laura Leather Bomber Jacket Wear with... A white denim maxi skirt and kitten heel slingbacks. Created from sheepskin leather with a viscose lining, Whistles' 'Laura' bomber feels sleek and timeless. Featuring matching ribbed collar and cuff detailing, the effect is polished and uniform. £349.99 AT WHISTLES

Oversized Bomber Jacket Wear with... Wide-leg trousers and platform trainers. In a dark sandy hue, this oversized bomber by Mango feels utilitarian and cool. The flat collar and round neck detailing feels classic, and it would look great with jeans as well as tailored flares. £79.99 AT MANGO

Shearling Leather Bomber Jacket Chloé Wear with... Black straight-leg jeans and platform ankle boots. This shearling bomber by Chloé is perfect for injecting your outfit with a splash of cosiness. The gold-tone hardware looks categorically luxe and the biker buckle provides an edgy focal point. £2,750.00 AT FARFETCH

Cream Boucle Tailored Bomber Jacket River Island Wear with... Wide-leg trousers and platform trainers. With a slightly sporty air, this cream bomber jacket by River Island is super wearable. The bouclé finish feels polished, but the cropped fit gives it an air of cool. £60.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Farris Oversized Paneled Cotton-Blend Bomber Jacket Khaite Wear with... Leggings and short platform UGGs. An ode to the oversized silhouette, this sand-coloured jacket by Khaite would make for a great wardrobe investment if you're into your neutrals. I love the slouchiness of the shape and the gleaming silver hardware. £2,270.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Suede-Paneled Padded Shell Bomber Jacket Givenchy Wear with... Flares and platform trainers. With a retro varsity feel, this monochrome bomber by Givenchy feels super versatile for everyday wear. I love the off-white accents - I'm a sucker for visible topstitching - and the duality of texture. £2,300.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Oversized Padded Bomber Jacket Wear with... A silky slip to dial down your party 'fit. In a pretty, cool neutral shade, this bomber by Anthropologie has endless styling possibilities. It would go equally well with combat trousers and a baseball cap, and over a lustrous midi for major cool-girl appeal. Utilitarian fanatics will love the pocket detailing. £140.00 £49.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Textured Bomber Jacket Wear with... A white tee, a gold chain and relaxed-fit trousers. This wool-effect bomber by high street stalwart M&S has been doing the rounds on Instagram, and I'm into it. I love the cosiness of the finish, the clean neckline and the fact that the pockets sit flat against the main body as to not disrupt the silhouette. £59.00 AT M&S

Style: Naturally, a super flattering silhouette is essential. When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best styles, we made sure that each of our picks were either bang on trend or had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability. We've delivered on scope - from H&M to Chloé, these are the bomber jackets we're lusting after right now.

Naturally, a super flattering silhouette is essential. When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best styles, we made sure that each of our picks were either bang on trend or had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability. We've delivered on scope - from H&M to Chloé, these are the bomber jackets we're lusting after right now. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've selected this season's most stylish bomber jackets, ranging from affordable high street and mid-level brands to luxe designer labels.

