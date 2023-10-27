Rita Ora's favourite winter coat is the ultimate quiet luxury winter purchase

As much as we might loathe to admit it, coat season has officially knocked on our doors, invited itself in and proclaimed that it’s sticking around for a while.

Although not many people’s favourite time of year, cosy dressing is one favourable thing about the drop in temperature. Unshockingly, therefore, autumn and winter are adored amongst the fashion community, as they give stylish tastemakers the option to get creative and layer outfits with knits, stockings, headwear and everything in between.

The hardest part of any winter outfit is finding a coat that meets all your needs. Is it warm enough? Does it work with multiple outfits? Will I love it next season? All questions that only you, the coat owner can answer. But, if you’re stuck for inspiration, let The Voice Australia judge and award-winning songstress Rita Ora and her newest purchase lead the way.

Rita Ora's Instagram story showcasing her new coat

Shared on her Instagram story, Rita showcased herself bundled up in a gorgeous black Alaïa coat, captioning the image: “ I had to come visit my favourite Pieter Mulier [Creative Director of Alaïa] I’m getting this my new winter coat.”

The understated quiet luxury coat boasts big cool-girl energy whilst ticking all of the aforementioned boxes of what to look for in a winter coat companion.

Rita snuggled up in her giant puffer for a beach walk

Usually opting for a more out-there wardrobe essential, like an oversized reflective green puffer, we’re intrigued to see how she might style her newest winter essential.

Because the anticipation is killing us, we took a look through the archives of iconic Rita looks to see if we could foreshadow how she might style her new 'quiet luxury' counterpart.

© Jeremy Moeller Strutting down the streets of Berlin in her thigh-high cow print boots

She loves to pair a bold statement piece like these thigh-high cow print boots with a classic blazer/ coat. We’re thinking that this could definitely be on the cards with this coat.

© Gotham This look deserves a round of applause

She’s a big fan of wearing longer coats as dresses like this all-leather number. Perhaps this is the Alaïa overlayer’s destiny?

© MEGA Rita is all smiles as she struts down the streets of London in an effortlessly cool outfit

Could a more casual ‘fit of jeans and a plain tee be its official calling?

Let's be honest. However she decided to wear it, we will be readily waiting in the wings to recreate the look, right down to the choice of her socks.