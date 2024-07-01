5 Glastonbury inspired fashion trends we love in 2024

There’s no pairing quite like music and fashion, and is there a better runway than the mud soaked fields of Glastonbury?
This year we were treated to the sartorial delights of Sienna Miller in Scandi-chic, Dua Lipa in 2004-coded Versace, and the one and only Shania Twain in show stopping florals.
Glastonbury staples like Hunter wellies and Barbour jackets were seen on many an attendee, alongside lashings of leopard print and 00s favourite, the chain belt. But these are the 5 standout Glastonbury inspired trends we spied at this year’s festival that we’ll be sporting all summer long...
The New Slip Dress
Where Alexa goes, we follow, and we adore this iteration of a slip dress that leans away from slinky, paired with a trusty Barbour. Put it this way, your Grandma would wholeheartedly approve.
Belva Silk Dress
Reformation
The Details
Composition: 100% Silk
Editor's Note
Reformation is fast becoming our go-to for statement dresses that are easy to wear yet pack a sartorial punch.
Also available in Aquamarine, Cream and Leopard Print
Satin Lace Mix Boned Corset Midi Dress in Lemon
ASOS
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
Editor's Note
The square neck, corset top and open back make for a guaranteed head-turner.
Pair with red trainers for maximum impact.
Blue Satin Lace Insert Midi Dress
Self-Portrait
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
Editor's Note
Sweet but a little bit sexy with lace inserts and cut outs. Perfect for date night.
We'll team ours with cowboy boots and big earrings to keep the festival vibes going.
The Bubble Hem
The unexpected return of the bubble hem or puffball skirt just got the Glastonbury seal of approval thanks to Olivia Dean in a custom Chopeva Lowena look. Emblazoned on her top was a picture of her Grandmother, and she dedicated her song Carmen to, "my granny, to the Windrush generation, for any immigrant, anyone’s who’s brave enough to move.”
Rita City Skirt
Free People
The Details
Composition: 100% Cotton
Editor's Note
A low waist with bow detailing, this crisp poplin skirt is an easy breezy go-to this Summer.
We'll be pairing ours with a crop top and sandals and hitting the beach (or Tesco...)
Yasmin Bubble Hem Mini Skirt Black
LA Space
The Details
Composition: 85% Tencel, 15% Linen
Editor's Note
The extra wide shirred waistband makes this sweet skirt extra flattering.
Pair with a bikini top on holiday, or a cropped blazer for a night out.
This puffball wonder is London based brand Amy Lynn's signature piece and comes in 10 colours, and a mini version.
The bodice is super stretchy meaning a perfect fit, and comes with drawstring tie details to create a ruched effect.
The 3D Florals
Now this is how to do festival-wear with aplomb. We adore the capes worn by Shania Twain and Janelle Monae, but accept that they might be considered slightly impractical for the 9-5, so we'll be slipping a top or accessory into our wardrobe rotation instead,
Maxi Organza Flower Crop Top
Zara
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
Editor's Note
Balance proportions by teaming with something minimal on your bottom half.
We don't care what anyone says, we will be wearing this to the office and nobody can stop us.
Maxi-flower flared jumpsuit
Mango
The Details
Composition: 97% Viscose. 3% Elastane
Editor's Note
This is elegance with a little drop of bombastic energy added. With wide straps and a square neckline for a flattering fit.
Perfect for a party or event, or popping Glastonbury reruns on the telly and reminiscing.
Peonia Scrunchie
Samanta Virginio
The Details
Composition: Overstock Italian Fabric
Editor's Note
Your accessories drawer wants in on the action too, and this sweet scrunchie is a perfect outfit enhancer.
Made in London, by hand, using overstock Italian recycled, fast drying, fabric.
The Moto Jacket
If you wanted proof that the moto jacket isn't going anywhere, look no further than Little Simz performing on day four of the Somerset festival. We love the juxtaposition of pairing it with a slightly staid length midi skirt.
Reclaimed Vintage Unisex Fitted Motor Jacket in Off White With Logo Badges and Embroidery
Reclaimed Vintage
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
Editor's Note
This unisex jacket guarantees a slouchy, relaxed fit. Pair with low-rise jeans.
What are the defining features of a moto jacket? Why, the glorious snap collar of course.
Faux Leather Quilted Moto Jacket
Marks & Spencer
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyurethane
We love the clean lines of this slick jacket with quilted detailing on the shoulders and cuffs.
A proper wardrobe staple with exposed zips and snap popper collar.
Dustin Moto Jacket
Lamarque
The Details
Composition: 100% Leather
Editor's Note
For those who like a little extra pizzazz with their leather jackets, this balloon sleeved cropped style is a guaranteed attention grabber.
For a show stopping ensemble, team with the matching skirt and sky high heels.
The Embellished Sunglasses
Listen up kids, sun protection is important but that's no reason why it shouldn't add a little flair to your outfits too. Anne Marie opted for futuristic silver, while Stormzy was spotted in a classic heart shaped pair.
Kenli - Black Luxe
Poppy Lissiman
The Details
Composition: Acetate
Editor's Note
If you're in need of sunglasses that are a little special, Poppy Lissiman should be on your shopping list.
These diamante embellished cat-eyes are made from high quality black acetate with matching black CAT3 UV protected lens.
2 in 1 Clip-On Sunglasses
Swarovski
The Details
Composition: Crystals, Metal
Editor's Note
You get more bang for your buck, with these 2-in-1 sunglasses, simply click on the crystallised frames when you're feeling a bit fancy.
We love the idea of teaming these sparkling sunnies with a slick, pared back outfit.
LV Wire Pearls Sunglasses
Louis Vuitton
The Details
Composition: Gold, Metal, Glass Pearls
Editor's Note
Thin gold frames are topped with pearls on these outrageously fantastic sunglasses. Just try not to leave them in your back pocket and sit on them...
Adding a futuristic touch to all outfits, this teardrop shape is simultaneously elegant and bombastic.
How we chose:
Aesthetic: Letting the Glastonbury set guide me, I picked the coolest, Summeriest offerings I could find.
Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.
Why you should trust me?
Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.
