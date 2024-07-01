5 Glastonbury inspired fashion trends we love in 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There’s no pairing quite like music and fashion, and is there a better runway than the mud soaked fields of Glastonbury?

This year we were treated to the sartorial delights of Sienna Miller in Scandi-chic, Dua Lipa in 2004-coded Versace, and the one and only Shania Twain in show stopping florals.

Glastonbury staples like Hunter wellies and Barbour jackets were seen on many an attendee, alongside lashings of leopard print and 00s favourite, the chain belt. But these are the 5 standout Glastonbury inspired trends we spied at this year’s festival that we’ll be sporting all summer long...

The New Slip Dress

© Samir Hussein Alexa Chung during day three of Glastonbury in a yellow slip dress and a jacket from her Barbour collaboration.

Where Alexa goes, we follow, and we adore this iteration of a slip dress that leans away from slinky, paired with a trusty Barbour. Put it this way, your Grandma would wholeheartedly approve.

Belva Silk Dress Reformation The Details Composition: 100% Silk Editor's Note Reformation is fast becoming our go-to for statement dresses that are easy to wear yet pack a sartorial punch. Also available in Aquamarine, Cream and Leopard Print £298.00 AT REFORMATION

Satin Lace Mix Boned Corset Midi Dress in Lemon ASOS The Details Composition: 100% Polyester Editor's Note The square neck, corset top and open back make for a guaranteed head-turner. Pair with red trainers for maximum impact. £55.00 AT ASOS

Blue Satin Lace Insert Midi Dress Self-Portrait The Details Composition: 100% Polyester Editor's Note Sweet but a little bit sexy with lace inserts and cut outs. Perfect for date night. We'll team ours with cowboy boots and big earrings to keep the festival vibes going. £360.00 AT SELF-PORTRAIT



The Bubble Hem

© Jim Dyson Olivia Dean performs on the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival wearing a tartan puffball mini skirt

The unexpected return of the bubble hem or puffball skirt just got the Glastonbury seal of approval thanks to Olivia Dean in a custom Chopeva Lowena look. Emblazoned on her top was a picture of her Grandmother, and she dedicated her song Carmen to, "my granny, to the Windrush generation, for any immigrant, anyone’s who’s brave enough to move.”

Rita City Skirt Free People The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Note A low waist with bow detailing, this crisp poplin skirt is an easy breezy go-to this Summer. We'll be pairing ours with a crop top and sandals and hitting the beach (or Tesco...) £188.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Yasmin Bubble Hem Mini Skirt Black LA Space The Details Composition: 85% Tencel, 15% Linen Editor's Note The extra wide shirred waistband makes this sweet skirt extra flattering. Pair with a bikini top on holiday, or a cropped blazer for a night out. £45.00 AT L.A-SPACE

Alexa Baby Pink Puffball Dress Amy Lynn The Details Composition: 90% Polyester 10% Elastane, Skirt: 100% Cotton Editor's Note This puffball wonder is London based brand Amy Lynn's signature piece and comes in 10 colours, and a mini version. The bodice is super stretchy meaning a perfect fit, and comes with drawstring tie details to create a ruched effect. £109.00 AT AMY LYNN



The 3D Florals

© Joe Maher Janelle Monae performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival in a sensational floral cape, crown and boots.

Now this is how to do festival-wear with aplomb. We adore the capes worn by Shania Twain and Janelle Monae, but accept that they might be considered slightly impractical for the 9-5, so we'll be slipping a top or accessory into our wardrobe rotation instead,

Maxi Organza Flower Crop Top Zara The Details Composition: 100% Polyester Editor's Note Balance proportions by teaming with something minimal on your bottom half. We don't care what anyone says, we will be wearing this to the office and nobody can stop us. £32.99 AT ZARA

Maxi-flower flared jumpsuit Mango The Details Composition: 97% Viscose. 3% Elastane Editor's Note This is elegance with a little drop of bombastic energy added. With wide straps and a square neckline for a flattering fit. Perfect for a party or event, or popping Glastonbury reruns on the telly and reminiscing. £230.00 AT MANGO

Peonia Scrunchie Samanta Virginio The Details Composition: Overstock Italian Fabric Editor's Note Your accessories drawer wants in on the action too, and this sweet scrunchie is a perfect outfit enhancer. Made in London, by hand, using overstock Italian recycled, fast drying, fabric.

£35.00 AT SAMANTA VIRGINIO



The Moto Jacket

© Joseph Okpako Little Simz performed in a customised motorbike jacket and an Ed Hardy skirt

If you wanted proof that the moto jacket isn't going anywhere, look no further than Little Simz performing on day four of the Somerset festival. We love the juxtaposition of pairing it with a slightly staid length midi skirt.

Reclaimed Vintage Unisex Fitted Motor Jacket in Off White With Logo Badges and Embroidery Reclaimed Vintage The Details Composition: 100% Polyester Editor's Note This unisex jacket guarantees a slouchy, relaxed fit. Pair with low-rise jeans. What are the defining features of a moto jacket? Why, the glorious snap collar of course. £49.99 AT ASOS

Faux Leather Quilted Moto Jacket Marks & Spencer The Details Composition: 100% Polyurethane We love the clean lines of this slick jacket with quilted detailing on the shoulders and cuffs. A proper wardrobe staple with exposed zips and snap popper collar. £65.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Dustin Moto Jacket Lamarque The Details Composition: 100% Leather Editor's Note For those who like a little extra pizzazz with their leather jackets, this balloon sleeved cropped style is a guaranteed attention grabber. For a show stopping ensemble, team with the matching skirt and sky high heels. £846.00 AT REVOLVE



The Embellished Sunglasses

© Joe Maher Anne-Marie during day three of Glastonbury Festival in a silver mini dress and embellished silver sunnies.

Listen up kids, sun protection is important but that's no reason why it shouldn't add a little flair to your outfits too. Anne Marie opted for futuristic silver, while Stormzy was spotted in a classic heart shaped pair.

Kenli - Black Luxe Poppy Lissiman The Details Composition: Acetate Editor's Note If you're in need of sunglasses that are a little special, Poppy Lissiman should be on your shopping list. These diamante embellished cat-eyes are made from high quality black acetate with matching black CAT3 UV protected lens.

£145.00 AT POPPY LISSIMAN

2 in 1 Clip-On Sunglasses Swarovski The Details Composition: Crystals, Metal Editor's Note You get more bang for your buck, with these 2-in-1 sunglasses, simply click on the crystallised frames when you're feeling a bit fancy. We love the idea of teaming these sparkling sunnies with a slick, pared back outfit. £330.00 AT SWAROVSKI

LV Wire Pearls Sunglasses Louis Vuitton The Details Composition: Gold, Metal, Glass Pearls Editor's Note Thin gold frames are topped with pearls on these outrageously fantastic sunglasses. Just try not to leave them in your back pocket and sit on them... Adding a futuristic touch to all outfits, this teardrop shape is simultaneously elegant and bombastic. £2,100.00 AT LOUIS VUITTON



How we chose:

Aesthetic: Letting the Glastonbury set guide me, I picked the coolest, Summeriest offerings I could find.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.