This Indie swimwear brand is nailing Y2K: 5 pieces to shop now

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Y2K trend is still reigning supreme, with celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski serving major 2000s vibes as of recent. But it’s not often that you come across a Y2K-dedicated swimwear brand.

So, when we did stumble across a collection with a Gen-Z-adorned aesthetic, we were pleasantly surprised.

Rhodeo Cole describes itself as a ‘contemporary womenswear brand for the main character babe’, and one that represents ‘confidence, playfulness, and a brand experience like no other’.

The styles of bikinis and cover ups are undeniably cool – with an almost western twist (thanks to the ‘howdy’ printed motifs and stars emblazoned on some of the pieces). The designs are sultry, too, with curved hems and cut-outs that will no doubt bring attention to your poolside look. Here's what to shop ahead of your holiday…

5 Pieces to shop from Rhodeo Cole:

1. Cherry On Top Bikini Top Why we love it... The bikini top, which features a fun cherry motif, has a slim triangle cup and skinny straps with adjustable fasteners.

£36.00 AT RHODEO COLE

2. Icon Bikini Bottoms Why we love it... The cheeky low-rise coverage is figure-sculpting and very Y2K.

£36.00 AT RHODEO COLE

3. Signature Drop Dress Why we love it... Sheer fabric and sultry side cut outs make for the ultimate Y2K beach cover up. £65.00 AT RHODEO COLE

4. Howdy Micro Skirt Why we love it... Cowgirlcore meets Y2K, and the result is this playful motif beach skirt. We love. £40.00 AT RHODEO COLE

5. Winner Bikini Top Why we love it... Slot machine motifs and diamante decorated straps? We're sold. £36.00 AT RHODEO COLE

How we chose:

Aesthetic: Out of Rhodeo Cole's collection, I picked the pieces that I felt were most on brand for the Y2K theme.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

I've worked in fashion and beauty for over nine years, creating content for magazines, brands and photoshoots. I have been working at H Fashion for the past four years and I believe in the importance of investing in good pieces to reduce material waste, as well as finding versatile pieces.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.