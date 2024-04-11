High street shopping: 10 things from Stradivarius that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is Stradivarius.

1/ 10 Striped Flowing Linen Blend Trousers With Elasticated Waistband Stradivarius A casual, loose-fitting trouser is a must-have in a summer wardrobe. Pair it with a bright vest, over a bikini, or go for the matching top for a cute co-ord. The bouquet is option, but adds a girly touch and a smile to your face. £22.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 2/ 10 Cropped Denim Overshirt With Pockets Stradivarius A denim jacket is arguably the hardest working outerwear piece in any wardrobe. We love this cropped style with the oversized front pockets and £29.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 3/ 10 Mesh Ballerinas With Buckles Stradivarius The ballerina flat is the shoe of the season and we predict it will stick around all summer long. A fan of the mesh shoe trend but don't want your whole foot on show? This woven pair are a great alternative. £35.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 4/ 10 Tortoiseshell Cat Eye Sunglasses Stradivarius Cat eye frames are one of those sunglasses that are always in style and so flattering. The tortoiseshell effect give them an effortlessly chic finish. £12.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 5/ 10 Relaxed Fit Flared Crochet-Effect Trousers Stradivarius Crochet was huge last summer and we predict the same this year. Pair these trousers with a plain white tee or over the top of a bikini for a beachside ready look. Just add some sunnies and sandals and you're good to go. £39.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 6/ 10 Textured Teardrop Earrings Stradivarius Silver jewellery is having its spotlight moment and we're loving it. This pair are simple yet chic and will easily slot into your everyday wardrobe. £9.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 7/ 10 Striped Straight Textured Shirt Stradivarius A good shirt will be one of your wardrobes hardest working pieces. Its versatility means it can be mixed and matched with so many options. Worn alone, layered over another top, layered under a dress or jumper, or simply pair with its matching trousers. £22.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 8/ 10 Frayed Edge Bermuda Shorts Stradivarius We spend every summer searching for the perfect denim shorts - we may have finally found them?! With their deep blue wash, frayed hem and slightly longer fit, we can roll them up ourselves if needed. This pair get an instant yes from us. £25.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 9/ 10 Leather Sandals With Buckles Stradivarius A clear dupe of those well loved sandals, we can't resist. Pastel yellow is going to be big this summer so this is an easy way to ease yourself into it and incorporate the trend into your wardrobe. £35.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 10/ 10 Regular Fit Leather Effect Blazer Stradivarius There's no such thing as too many blazers in your wardrobe. A leather effect style instantly elevates a simple outfit for an effortlessly stylish look. £39.99 AT STRADIVARIUS

How we chose the pieces: Aesthetic: Each week, we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi. Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now. Why you should trust me: I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

