Princess Kate’s Favourite Brand Has Introduced A Bag That Matches Everything You Already Own

One of the Princess of Wales’ go-to brands has introduced a handbag in a colour that can effortlessly complement any item in your wardrobe.

Princess Kate is renowned for her impeccable style, and has previously championed the Nano Montreal in Deep Toffee from DeMellier, showcasing it at various royal events.

Her love of the label became evident when she was spotted carrying the same bag in navy. This particular bag, known for its miniaturised elegance, made its debut in 2021 and has been a recurring accessory in Princess Kate's clothing arsenal.

© Neil Mockford Princess Kate has the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag in two colours

Now, the coveted bag has been released in a larger size, boasting a chic taupe colourway. The Midi Montreal from DeMellier retains all the signature features of its bestselling counterpart, the Nano, with the added benefit of increased size, providing ample space for essentials.

The Montreal family is designed with practicality in mind, offering three-way styling options: a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear, or a single top handle for handheld use. The cotton-lined interior is well-organised, featuring pockets for smaller items.

The Midi Montreal in Taupe - DeMellier

Editors note: I absolutely love this Midi Montreal bag, the signature features inherited from its bestselling sister, The Nano Montreal, make it stand out with a timeless and elegant design. One of the main reasons I'm drawn to it is its size. It's larger in shape, offering ample space to carry all the essentials without compromising on style. The versatility of the Montreal family is a game-changer for me. When it comes to pairing The Midi Montreal with my outfits, the possibilities are endless. Its classic and versatile design complements both casual and more formal looks. For a day out running errands, I can throw it over my shoulder for a laid-back vibe. When I want to elevate my style for a dinner or a social event, I can use the top handle for a more polished and refined appearance.

Taupe, as a colour, holds a special place in Kate's fashion choices. Recently, she showcased her affinity for the hue with the 'Mini Holly' bag by English accessories label Tusting. This 1950s-inspired piece exhibits clean, curved lines, a petite top handle, and a gold turn-lock fastening. The taupe colour not only adds sophistication to any outfit but also seamlessly matches various clothing items.

The timeless appeal of taupe was showcased when Kate first wore the Tusting bag in 2021 during a visit to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, emphasising the enduring allure of this versatile colour.

© Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales wore the Tusting bag in taupe for a visit to Nottingham Trent University

Why does taupe match for everything in your wardrobe?

Taupe, being a versatile and neutral colour, has the inherent ability to complement a wide array of other colours, making it a popular and essential choice for your clothing collection.

Taupe serves as a neutral backdrop with elements of both brown and grey, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to various colour combinations. Its well-balanced undertones make it compatible with cool blues and greens, as well as warm reds and oranges.

© Jeremy Moeller In September Aimee Song was spotted outside the Hermès SS24 show wearing a camel coloured oversized padded coat paired with a taupe Hermès Birkin

The natural undertones of taupe enable it to effortlessly blend with other earthy tones like greens, browns, and blues. This harmonious blending creates a grounded and cohesive look when paired with different pieces in your wardrobe.

Taupe emanates sophistication and timelessness with its muted and subdued appearance. Its subtle nature has the power to enhance the overall aesthetic of an outfit without overpowering it, making it suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

Taupe's versatility extends across seasons, making it an excellent choice for transitional wardrobes. In the fall and winter, taupe can evoke a cosy, warm feeling when paired with deeper hues, while in the spring and summer, it seamlessly blends with lighter tones, offering a fresh and airy look.