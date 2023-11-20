The best luxury personalised gifts to give in 2023

What to gift the gal who has everything, the mother who deserves so much more than any present could ever say or the significant other who warrants something obnoxiously large and impressive for putting up with you every day? A question that comes to mind almost every festive season.

Although we might never be able to express the sheer love and appreciation we have for our nearest and dearest, through the art of personalised gifts we can get pretty close and that’s good enough for me.

If you’re in need of a little helping hand let me be your personalised-gifting elf and share with you a few of my favourite gifts that pack a personalised punch over the holidays.

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: I have chosen to focus solely on luxury personalised gifts from designer brands. I have also only chosen items which offer a personalisation option online.

Budget: As I have chosen gifts from only luxury brands, each item also comes with a luxury price tag. Please note that personalisation options may come at an additional cost.

Personalisation Options: Each item has the ability to be personalised, some have more options than others, but personalised nonetheless.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. As a lover of sentimental gifts, my go-to come Christmas time will forever and always be a personalised keepsake. From engraved jewellery to custom-made art and self-designed t-shirts, the loved ones in my gifting pool have seen it all over the years, so you can rest assured that I know my stuff.

Aspinal Of London

Practical(ly) perfect for those who love a mini bag, or hate the idea of a chunky wallet, a slim card holder is the ultimate gift. I love this deep green patent crocodile option from Aspinal Of London as it has everything you need and nothing you don't.

Personalisation points: 7/10

You can unfortunately only enter four letters for personalisation, however as it is such a small item you probably wouldn’t want any more. As for the colour options, there is only gold to choose from. This personalisation will cost you an extra £20.

© Aspinal Of London Slim Credit Card Holder - Aspinal Of London

Gucci

If a Gucci Jackie wasn’t already the creme de la creme of gifts, a personalised one has to be. This complimentary service is offered on three Jackie 1961 colourways, including my favourite, light green leather. This gift is of course lavish, but an iconic one that will last a lifetime.

Personalisation points: 8/10

Offering up to six letters and available to be embossed in six different colourways you can personalise the underside of the shoulder strap. For the price point, I do wish you could add a longer message to a loved one to make it that bit more special.

© Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag - Gucci

Acne Studios

Perfect for the love in your life who is a fashion fanatic. The Acne scarf is a statement piece in its own right and is ideal for the cold season ahead. Available in a range of different colourways, both checkered and plain, you really can’t go wrong.

Personalisation points: 9/10

I am in love with the font and special character options for this, especially the bow and flower symbols. You can also choose from six different thread options to ensure your embroidery pops.

© Acne Studios Mohair Checkered Scarf - Acne Studios

Roxanne First

Giving the gift of jewellery will forever be a good idea, especially when it’s encrusted with diamonds.

Personalisation points: 10/10

I can’t lie, I had so much fun creating my own piece on their online customisation portal. You have the option to choose from various gold and beaded chain options in four different lengths as well as six different diamond letter options. I love how you are not limited to a quantity as you pay per charm, meaning no matter how long your recipient's name is, it will fit.

© Roxanne First Personalised Diamond Letter Necklace - Roxanne First

Louis Vuitton

There's something to be said about a luxurious fragrance. Each spritz holds a wave of memory and emotion, linking back to a special time or someone. If that’s not personal enough then why not engrave it as well?

Personalisation points: 7/10

Although the options for engraving are simple, it’s for the best as everyone knows you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Porsche. I can't be the only one who showcases their fragrance like a trophy. This Louis Vuitton fragrance is not only beautiful on the inside, but also on the outside, and even more so once engraved with a special something.

© Louis Vuitton Matière Noire Fragrance - Louis Vuitton

Burberry

A gift that keeps on giving. A staple in any wardrobe and designed to last a lifetime, a belt is a practical gift for all. Burberry offers a range of options when it comes to belts but one that caught my eye was this gorge Canvas and Leather TB Belt. This would spruce up any outfit and give it a zest of fashionable flair.

Personalisation points: 7/10

Because this belt is such a showstopper the personalisation option is subtle. Embossed on the inside leather you can choose three letters in either gold, silver or red. This is a free addition which is nice as the price point is already up there.

© Burberry Canvas and Leather TB Belt - Burberry

Dior

For those who love chic homeware then this is it. Perhaps an unsuspecting gift, this personalised Dior pillow will be sure to surprise your recipient as it’s technically a collab between Dior and them.

Personalisation points: 10/10

With up to 13 characters and the option to add in Dior's iconic bumble bee symbol ( as well as four others), this is my favourite gift option yet. There are also seven text colourways and five pillow colourways to choose from, including a very Christmassy cherry red.

© Dior Large Rectangular Pillow - Dior

Tiffany & Co.

The famed signet silhouette is simple, elegant and best of all, androgynous. To be worn alone, or stacked with an existing set of keepsakes, the options are endless when it comes to the Signet style.

Personalisation points: 6/10

Offering three letters in six different fonts the personalisation aspect of this gift is rather subtle, however, I think it needs to be as it is on such a small surface area. An engraved ring is a favourite of mine as it’s something that you never take off and are always looking at, reminding you of who gave it to you and what it means.

© Tiffany & Co. Signet Ring - Tiffany & Co.

